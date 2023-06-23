Who is John Henry? The Bachelorette season 20 cast member hopes to find an adventurous partner

Only a few days remain until The Bachelorette season 20 premieres on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. A total of 25 single men are competing for Charity Lawson's heart in this year's The Bachelorette. Lawson is a native of Columbus, Georgia, and is currently working as a child and family therapist.

Trailers have already been released for this show, The Bachelorette, which promises a lot of drama and feuds. Among the single men participating in this season of The Bachelorette is John Henry. The participant is a 30-year-old Welder who was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. During this season, John hopes to find someone who is loyal, adventurous, and humorous.

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member John Henry says movies aren't his cup of tea

After completing his high school diploma at Big Bear High School, John enrolled in Orange Coast College to earn his associate's degree in 2012. After this, his career began in 2013 when he was hired as a Valet Attendant at LAZ Parking. The next two years were spent working for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

In this field, he also worked for companies such as Loews Hotels & Co. and Hotel del Coronado. He is currently working at Beach Village at Del as a Greeter. According to his Linkedin, John Henry describes himself as:

“I am a dedicated customer service representative motivated to maintain customer satisfaction and contribute to company success. I have been a friendly and responsible Valet and Bell Attendant with 10 years experience in hospitality.”

As he embarks on this journey of finding love, John is searching for a wife with whom he can build a future together. Aside from work, he enjoys going to the gym and listening to ASAP Rocky songs.

When he meets someone for the first time, he describes himself as a bit shy, but once he and the other person get comfortable, he puts all his efforts into it. He also shared how up until now, he has only watched a total of 20 movies. Aside from this, he likes to give his partner ornamental grasses instead of flowers.

The Bachelorette season 20: What's in store for fans?

Through each episode of The Bachelorette season 20, Charity Lawson has to choose suitors with whom she can build a stronger connection and say goodbye to those she could not involve romantically. Like the previous installments, the show will be hosted by Jesse Palmer once again.

This season's suitors include Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

They will be joined by John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

Charity Lawson, the star of the show also explained what she wants in a partner before the show premiered, sharing:

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me. I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

At 9 pm ET on Monday, ABC will air the latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 20.

