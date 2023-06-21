The Bachelorette season 20: Where to follow the suitors on Instagram?

A brand new season of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Monday, June 26, at 9:00 pm ET. Season 20 of the reality dating series will feature child and family therapist Charity Lawson as the leading cast member who will try to find her true connection. This season of The Bachelorette will also feature the same format as always, in which 25 men will be seen competing for Charity's love.

Charity was also featured in Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season 27 but she did not find her true connection there. Even though he made a great connection with Charity, Zach fell in love and got engaged to Kaity Biggar.

The men who will appear on The Bachelorette season 20 are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

The Bachelorette season 20 will additionally feature John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner competing for Charity's love.

Meet Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season 20 suitors

1) Aaron Bryant

Instagram handle: @aaronrbryant

The Bachelorette season 20 star Aaron is a 29-year-old software salesman originally from San Diego, California. He enjoys reading James Patterson novels, playing the violin, and eating Cajun food in addition to his work.

2) Aaron Schwartzman

Instagram handle: @aaron.schwartzman

Schwartzman, 33, also from San Diego, California, works as a firefighter. Surfing is one of his favorite outdoor activities, and watching sunsets together with his partner is his ideal date.

3) Adrian Hassan

Instagram handle: @iamadrianhassan

Adrian is a 33-year-old realtor and single father originally from Northridge, California. In addition to his work, he enjoys having a fitness routine and even training others to do the same.

4) Brayden Bowers

Instagram handle: @braydenbowersofficial

Brayden is a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, California, who is looking for a wife on the reality dating show. According to him, it is important that the person he chooses is honest and adventurous.

5) Caleb Arthur

Instagram handle: @calebarthur1

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member Caleb is a 29-year-old resident physician originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan. His hobbies include spending time with his friends, hiking sometimes, and watching movies.

6) Caleb Balgaard

Instagram handle: @kaledixonwwe

Caleb is a 24-year-old professional wrestler from Orlando, Florida. In his opinion, he is a romantic person who values the importance of family; additionally, he wants to build an empire with his partner.

7) Christopher Spell

Instagram handle: @christopher.spell

Chris is a 27-year-old from White Plains, New York. Two Guinness World Records have been set by him, one for the highest standing box jump and another for the highest standing backflip.

8) Dotun O

Instagram handle: @do.ol_

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member Dotun is an integrative medicine specialist currently working in Brooklyn, New York. Having come from a Nigerian-American family, he describes himself as a good listener.

9) James Pierce

Instagram handle: @cideresquire

A native of Chicago, Illinois, James is a 28-year-old lawyer who's entering the show hoping to find a wife with whom he can travel the world and share adventures.

10) Joe Menzia

Instagram handle: @joemenzia

A native of San Francisco, California, Joe works as a tech operations director. Having achieved his professional goals, Joe is now determined to find a wife with whom he can travel the world, try new restaurants, and hike.

11) Joey Graziadei

Instagram handle: @joeygraziadei

As a 27-year-old tennis professional from Lawai, Hawaii, Joey is looking for someone who shares his interests and can travel with him around the world.

12) John Buresh

Instagram handle: @johnburesh

Originally from New York, John is a 27-year-old data scientist who enjoys traveling, trying new restaurants, and listening to Chelsea Cutler's music in his spare time.

13) John Henry

Instagram handle: @johnhenry222

Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, John works as an underwater welder. As part of season 20 of The Bachelorette, he is looking for someone who is adventurous, loyal, and has a good sense of humor.

14) Josh Young

Instagram handle: @joshua_lc_young

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member Josh is a 28-year-old Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He enjoys playing board games and is currently looking for a partner who he can build a family with.

15) Kaleb Kim

Instagram handle: @kalebkim54

Currently working as a construction salesman in Norcross, Georgia, Kaleb is a former Division I football player who also holds a blue belt in Jujitsu.

16) Ahmad Khalid Hassan

Instagram handle: @ahmad_khalid_hassan

He is a Dearborn, Michigan native and works as a Technology Recruiter. In addition to working out, Khalid enjoys watching movies and listening to SZA's music.

17) Michael Barbour

Instagram handle: @michael.a.barbour

He considers himself to be a romantic partner and loves to spoil his loved one with gifts. Michael is originally from Chicago, Illinois, and works as a yacht captain.

18) Nick Barber

Instagram handle: @nicbarber97

Nick’s life partner should be someone with whom he can build a family, travel together, and try new things together daily. Nick is a 32-year-old HR executive from Bayonne, New Jersey.

19) Peter

Instagram handle: @pilotpete.fly

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member Peter is from New York and is a 33-year-old airline pilot. According to him, he is "the life of the party" and he hopes to find someone who shares the same energy.

20) Sean McLaughlin

Instagram handle: @seanymclaughlin

Sean is a 25-year-old software sales representative currently living in Tampa, Florida. According to him:

“I’m just looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with.”

21) Spencer Swies

Instagram handle: @spencerswies

Originally from Moorpark, California, Spencer is a medical sales director and a single father. According to him, the perfect date would be hiking near Orange Grove.

22) Tanner Courtad

Instagram handle: @tannercourtad

The Bachelorette season 20 cast member Tanner is a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who hopes to find someone to make a love story just like his parents.

23) Taylor Pegg

Instagram handle: @pegg56

Taylor is a 32-year-old Loan Officer originally from Springboro, Ohio. According to him, he's very romantic and loves to spoil his partner. He also enjoys long walks outside of work.

24) Warwick Reider

Instagram handle: @reider.dub

Warwick is a 27-year-old construction manager born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. According to him, the perfect date would be a romantic dinner followed by a play.

25) Xavier Bonner

Instagram handle: @xaygotthesauce

Xavier is a Biomedical Scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina, who enjoys complementing his partner. In the same way as his parents, he hopes to build an inspiring love story.

ABC will air The Bachelorette season 20 on Monday, June 26, at 9:00 pm ET.

