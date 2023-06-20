Who is Aaron Schwartzman from The Bachelorette? Meet the “real-life Superman”

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is all set to premiere on ABC this month, featuring 25 suitors for Charity Lawson. One of them is Aaron Schwartzman, a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, California. He will try to woo former The Bachelor contestant Charity in the upcoming season. His ABC bio reads:

“Aaron S. is a real-life Superman. This dashing firefighter describes himself as a loving partner with a mysterious side. Aaron S. is looking for a future wife who can help break through his tough exterior.”

Only time will tell whether Charity will be lucky enough to see Aaron’s mysterious side.

Aaron Schwartzman loves water sports

Aaron Schwartzman is all set to appear on The Bachelorette season 20 alongside 24 more suitors to win Charity Lawson’s heart. His ABC bio states:

"He most admires his parents, who gave him and his sister the mindset to believe they could do anything – including cage diving with great white sharks! When he’s not rooting for the 49ers, this outdoorsman is happiest on the water, surfing or paddleboarding.”

It further mentioned his ideal first date:

“Watching the sunset over the ocean on a cliff with a blanket and some music.”

The ABC bio also states a few fun facts about Aaron, including his favorite movie, Austin Powers. It also mentions that his definition of a favorite holiday is “anyone else’s birthday” and that he enjoys “fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his professional life by working on a ranch. He later became a paramedic at American Medical Response and was soon promoted to firefighter paramedic at San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection District. He is currently serving as a firefighter paramedic at the Oakland City Fire Department.

Aaron pursued Agriculture at California State University for a year. He graduated from Mission College, studying fire science/fire fighting. He then went to WestMed College to pursue a career as a paramedic.

Going by his Instagram feeds, Aaron comes across an adventurous guy who is seen performing several outdoor activities. He has also posted many pictures as a firefighter.

When will The Bachelorette season 20 air?

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette Season 20 will air on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The official synopsis of the premiere episode reads:

“Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

The 25 suitors of The Bachelorette season 20 include Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian, Brayden, Caleb B., Christopher, Dotun, Caleb A., James, Joe, Joseph “Joey,” John., Josh, John Henry, Kaleb K., Michael, Nicholas Peter, Sean, Ahmad Khalid, Spencer, Tanner, Taylor, Warwick, and Xavier.

All the contestants will appear to win the heart of Charity Lawson, who rose to fame with Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor season 27. After Zach rejected her towards the season finale, Bachelor Nation producers chose her to be the next Bachelorette.

Viewers can watch The Bachelorette season 20's new episode every Monday from June 26, 2023, on ABC at 9 pm ET. It will also air on Hulu the next day.

