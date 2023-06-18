Where are The Bachelorettes now? Look into former stars’ lives ahead of Charity Lawson’s season 20 premiere

The Bachelorettes are gearing up for season 20 with Charity Lawson and 25 other single men. This year marks two decades of heartbreaks, confessions, and love stories. In this season of The Bachelorettes, fans can expect more drama and controversy than ever before.

Originally from Georgia, Lawson works as a child and family therapist. As viewers may remember, Lawson was on Zack Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, but she wasn't able to find her true connection there. On Monday, June 26, ABC will premiere season 20 of the show, The Bachelorettes from 9 pm to 11 ET.

Before The Bachelorettes begins its 20th season, here are all the contestants who have appeared on the show and what they do now.

The lives of Katie Thurston, Jen Schefft, and other 18 contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelorettes

1) Trista Rehn

Trista Rehn appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorettes, and she's still married to her first love Ryan Sutter, who won the first season of The Bachelorettes. Currently, the couple has two children. She hosts a podcast called Better Etc., where she discusses self-love and personal growth.

2) Meredith Phillips

Meredith Phillips has been keeping a low profile, so there are no updates on her current status. However, in an interview that Meredith Phillips covered back in 2018, she revealed that she worked as a sous chef. Ian McKee, The Bachelorettes season 2 winner, was previously engaged to her, but they broke up in 2005.

3) Jen Schefft

During season 3 of The Bachelorettes, Jerry Ferris proposed to Jen Schefft in the final round, but the latter declined. The details of her marriage are scarce at the moment, but it is known that she married the host of the podcast From The Bachelor to the Burbs and has two daughters.

4) DeAnna Pappas

DeAnna Pappas appeared in season 4 of The Bachelorettes, where she was engaged to Jesse Csincsak. However, they separated due to some differences. DeAnna Pappas currently works as a flight attendant and is married to Stephen Stagliano.

5) Jillian Harris

It was reported that Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski were engaged during season 5 of The Bachelorettes, but after the show, the couple decided to part ways. Jillian Harris has also appeared on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Canada's Handyman Challenge, and The Bachelorette Canada. She currently has two children with Justin Pasutto.

6) Ali Fedotowsky

During season 6 of The Bachelorettes, Ali Fedotowsky fell in love with Roberto Martinez, after which they got engaged. However, after the show, the couple decided to split up. At the moment, The Bachelor and Bachelorette star is married to Kevin Manno.

7) Ashley Hebert

Pediatric dentist Ashley Hebert was married to the season 7 winner Rosenbaum for a few years, but the couple called it quits back in 2020. Together, Ashley and Rosenbaum have two children, Fordham and Essex.

8) Emily Maynard

When Emily Maynard appeared in season 8 of The Bachelorettes, she chose to go with Jef Holm. However, their relationship didn't last long as they broke up in October of the same year. Currently, she is married to Tyler Johnson.

9) Desiree Hartsock

Desiree Hartsock appeared on season 9 of The Bachelorettes, where she married Chris Siegfried and now has two children. Currently, she runs a podcast, Heart of Purpose, alongisde managing a bridal business called Desiree Hartsock Bridal.

10) Andi Dorfman

Josh Murray and television personality Andi Dorfman were engaged during season 10 of the show, but the duo later separated. She then married Blaine Hart in May 2023.

11) Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, the winner of season 11 of the show, ended their relationship in 2018. Off the Vine's host is reportedly engaged to Jason Tartick now.

12) JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the winner of season 12, got engaged during the show and married on May 14, 2022. The two are now the hosts of The Big D, a dating show.

13) Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay, a media personality and attorney, met Bryan Abasolo on the show's season 13, following which the two got married after the show. Currently, she co-hosts a show called Higher Learning.

14) Becca Kufrin

It was in season 14 that Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but after two years, the couple broke up in 2020. As of now, she is reportedly engaged to Thomas Jacobs.

15) Hannah Brown

Throughout the show, Hannah found a connection with Jed Wyatt. However, while filming season 15, she discovered he was dating someone, which led to the two breaking up. She currently has a boyfriend named Adam Woolard, and the couple live together in Nashville.

16) Clare Crawley

In season 16 of the show, Clare Crawley and Dale got engaged, but a few months later called it quits. Currently, the Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise star is married to Ryan Dawkins.

17) Tayshia Adams

A connection was formed between her and contestant Zac Clark during season 16 of the show. However, the couple announced their breakup in December 2021 after being engaged on the show. She mentioned the following in an interview with Vulture back in 2019:

“I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career.”

18) Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette season 17 winner Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston made a strong connection, but after two months, the couple broke up. Announcing the breakup, Katie said during that time:

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

19) Michelle Young

During season 18, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya formed a love connection, but after two months, they broke up. As a part of this, she also shared how she planned on earning her master's degree in administration in 2022.

20) Gabby Windey

Us Weekly reports that Gabby Windey, who appeared on season 19 of the show, exchanged flirty messages with Vinny Guadagnino after saying yes to Erich Schwer. Erich and Gabby have ended their relationship as of now.

ABC will air the latest season of The Bachelorettes on Monday at 9 pm ET.

