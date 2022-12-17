“Maybe he can buy me a drink!”: Gabby Windey admits to being excited to see DWTS co-star Vinny Guadagnino

DWTS (Dancing With the Stars) runner-up Gabby Windey has finally addressed her relationship with her co-star Vinny Guadagnino. She admitted that she is excited to meet Vinny again during the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour, starting in National Harbor, Md, on January 6, 2023. Gabby told E! News:

"I'm excited to see him again. Maybe he can buy me a drink! I don't know, something."

The Bachelorette alum Gabby will host the tour, while Vinny will be on the road for select dates. The duo "formed a friendship right away" during the dance competition and often shared flirty messages online, sparking dating rumors.

DWTS Gabby Windey open to date Vinny Guadagnino

After a rough ride on The Bachelorette, Gabby finally got engaged to Erich Schwer. However, their relationship did not last long, and the two eventually parted ways.

Gabby hinted about their breakup during one of the episodes of DWTS. She said that they "weren't each other's best match." Erich even echoed her sentiments in an Instagram story, saying they "were not each other's people."

Shortly after the split, fans started noticing DWTS stars Gabby and Vinny getting flirty with each other on Instagram. In one post, Vinny called Gabby his "Baby mamma," to which she replied that he is her "main man."

Amid the rumors, Bachelor Nation alums Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile asked Gabby about dating Vinny on an episode of their Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Apparently, Vinny "never had a chance" during DWTS as Gabby was still in a relationship with her ex-fiancé Erich. She told Natasha:

“We were friends. Erich was in and out of the studio.”

Moreover, Gabby added that she was "zoned in" on the competition. She said she competed "to win" and "didn't have room for anything else."

But when Joe asked Gabby if she would like to "go on a date" with Vinny, Gabby quickly responded, saying:

“Oh my god, of course. I feel like that’s understood. But we live in different states, my schedule is so crazy … I don’t know.”

When asked if she was ready to jump into the dating scene after her breakup, she agreed, telling E! News that "the dating door is open for anybody. Vinny is just the most vocal!"

However, Gabby clarified that she is not ready to get into a serious relationship with Vinny or anyone else as of now, as she wants to discover herself first. She said:

"Ultimately, I am always open to a relationship, but I just really want it to be with the right person. I think that is going to take some time and patience. I'm excited to just be in the moment, see what happens and kind of gather more data on myself."

Vinny is a reality star himself. Before DWTS, Vinny was well known for starring in Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012 and more recently in the MTV show, A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

He competed on DWTS but was eliminated the same week Gabby announced her breakup with her former fiancé.

