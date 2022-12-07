“I think it's a possibility”: Bachelorette Gabby Windey addresses potential romance with DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino question at People’s Choice Awards

Bachelorette Gabby Windey has addressed the possibility of romance with her DWTS (Dancing with the Stars) pal Vinny Guadagnino. During an interview with E! on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards, she said:

"I think it's a possibility. I don't know. We'll all have to wait and see."

Gabby and Jersey Shore star Vinny appeared on season 31 of the ABC dance competition series this past season. Gabby was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, and they finished in second place against Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Meanwhile, Vinny was partnered with Koko Iwasaki and was eliminated during the eighth week.

Romance may be on the cards for DWTS dancers Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino

In the midst of the dance competition, Gabby and Vinny were seen flirting on social media, sparking romance rumors between the two. Now, Gabby has cleared the air, saying that it could be “a possibility” in the near future.

While on the red carpet, Gabby also revealed that not many people are sliding into “DMs.” She even gave permission to potential suitors to try their luck as “now is the time.”

Following the finale of the reality dance series in November, Gabby revealed that she would be open to the idea of a date with Vinny.

“Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up.”

After the dance competition wrapped, the DWTS stars did not shy away from flirting with each other on social media.

In November, Vinny referred to Windey as his “baby mamma” in an Instagram comment on her page, while Gabby called Vinny her “main man.”

A few days after exchanging cheeky messages, former NFL cheerleader Gabby addressed her relationship status for the first time on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She said:

“I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

The rumored romance comes shortly after Gabby parted ways with former fiancé Erich Schwer. The two got engaged during The Bachelorette, but did not get married on the show. She spoke about the breakup during an episode of DWTS, and said:

“For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match.”

However, Gabby’s best friend and former Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia weighed in on the possibility of Gabby and Vinny getting together.

The Bachelor Nation alum Rachel exclusively told Life & Style that she “could possibly ship” a relationship between the two, but only if Vinny is “here for the right reasons.”

While discussing the rumors surrounding her best friend’s love life, Rachel joked that Vinny would have to “go through the wringer a little bit” before dating her best friend.

After their stint on DWTS, Gabby and Vinny are about to spend a lot more time together. They will both hit the road with the DWTS live tour, kicking off in January. Gabby will serve as co-host of the 2023 DWTS tour. Guadagnino, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, and Daniel Durant will make appearances.

