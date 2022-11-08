“Most satisfying elimination”: DWTS fans react as Heidi D’Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino were sent home in Season 31 Episode 9

The latest episode of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 was a double-elimination segment, which sent home Heidi D’Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino along with their respective dance pros.

Episode 9 featured "90s Night" where the contestants showcased their dance skills through two rounds. The first followed the regular format where celebrity participants attempted a dance style with their dance partners. In the next round, two contestants were assigned the same song and dance style.

Towards the end of Episode 9, the first pair to be eliminated was Heidi D’Amelio and her dance pro Artem Chigvintsev as they received the lowest scores.

The next elimination was decided by the judges as they had to pick between Trevor Donovan and his dance partner Emma Slater, and Vinny Guadagnino and his dance pro Koko Iwasaki. Judges decided to let go of Vinny from the show, which made fans happy.

Fans are satisfied with Episode 9 eliminations

For a long time, DWTS fans slammed Vinny Guadagnino’s followers for saving him with their votes. Despite receiving the lowest score from the last couple of episodes, the reality TV star did not go through eliminations because of audience votes.

Vinny’s luck ran out in the latest episode as his fate fell on the judges’ hands and they decided to eliminate him. Heidi’s elimination also satisfied DWTS fans as the remaining contestants were better than her.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Dancing with the Stars Episode 9 eliminations:

Lauren @TheLoserLobster tbh that elimination went exactly how it should have #dwts tbh that elimination went exactly how it should have #dwts

mags @mag_tot Me during elimination tonight, the right people went home thank you #DWTS Me during elimination tonight, the right people went home thank you #DWTS https://t.co/rw5cb9u3uE

LG @lilaclaura21 Finally an elimination that makes sense #dwts Finally an elimination that makes sense #dwts

shana @archielizabeths this is the first week of this season where i’m not pissed of by the elimination and the fact that it was a double elimination too like I CANT STOP SMILINGGGGGGG #DWTS this is the first week of this season where i’m not pissed of by the elimination and the fact that it was a double elimination too like I CANT STOP SMILINGGGGGGG #DWTS https://t.co/frieoFnEW9

Claire :) @Clairizona Finally a fair and appropriate elimination. Vinny can leave with his head held high and life-long bragging rights. #DWTS Finally a fair and appropriate elimination. Vinny can leave with his head held high and life-long bragging rights. #DWTS

Sanaa @sanaaspeakss #dwts tonight’s elimination was justice for the whole world of dance if you know what I’m saying tonight’s elimination was justice for the whole world of dance if you know what I’m saying😅 #dwts

Ce @Ce24519358 that could NOT have been a more perfect elimination. if vinny made it through, they would've saved heidi again #DWTS that could NOT have been a more perfect elimination. if vinny made it through, they would've saved heidi again #DWTS

Meanwhile, the panel of judges included Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro hosted the latest episode.

DWTS Season 31 Episode 9: Semi-finalists, scoreboard and more

DWTS Season 31 Episode 9 featured contestants showcasing their 90s-themed routine. The first round consisted of teams following the regular format.

Take a look at contestants’ songs, dance styles, and scores from round 1:

1) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Salsa to Motownphilly by Boyz II Men — 40/40

2) Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Tango to Song 2 by Blur — 40/40

3) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Samba to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin — 40/40

4) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Jazz to Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode — 39/40

5) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Samba to Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls — 37/40

6) Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Contemporary to Ironic by Alanis Morissette — 35/40

7) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Salsa to Barbie Girl by Aqua — 34/40

8) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Tango to What Is Love by Haddaway — 29/40

The second round was relay dance where two teams got the same dance styles and the same songs. Each winning team received five bonus points from the judges’ panel.

In round 2, Trevor defeated Vinny in samba, Charli beat Gabby in salsa, Shangela beat Daniel in cha-cha, and Wayne defeated Heidi in samba.

Charli and Wayne, who already received the perfect score in the first round, were the first to advance to the semi-finals with a total score of 45, respectively. Shangela’s score became 42, while Trevor’s total went up to 39.

A total of eight teams started the show, but post-elimination, six advanced to the semi-finals. The semi-finalists for DWTS Season 31 are Wayne Brady, Daniel Durant, Gabby Windey, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, and Trevor Donovan.

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 airs new episodes every Monday on Disney+ at 8.00 PM ET.

