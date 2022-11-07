What time will Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season 31 episode 9 air on Disney+? Double elimination night, songs and more

Dancing With The Stars is set to return this week with another exciting and nostalgia-inspired episode. The upcoming segment will feature beloved songs from the 90s and a chance to win extra points for the night.

However, as the excitement builds, fear of elimination looms over the contestants’ heads as not one, but two dancers will have to say goodbye on Monday, November 7 at 8 PM ET on Disney+.

The show will feature songs from many 90s legends as well as live performances by special guests who will make the night all the more memorable.

All about Dancing With The Stars season 31’s upcoming episode

Dancing With The Stars is set to take you back in time with a 90s-themed episode. It will bring back relays that will give the contestants a chance to earn five extra points to keep themselves safe.

As has been seen in previous seasons as well, couples this season will compete for extra points in pairs of two, meaning two couples will compete against each other instead of going up against one another. To make it more memorable, each of these acts will be accompanied with live performances by very special guests.

During relay performances, the audience and the judges will get to see Dancing With The Stars contestants go head-to-head and make direct comparisons between couples.

Taking to the stage during Shangela vs. Daniel as they cha-cha will be Vanilla Ice with a live performance of Ice Ice Baby. Performing live as Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino faces off against Trevor Donovan at Salsa will be En Vogue with My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It.)

90s superstar Salt-N-Pepa will sing Shoop as Heidi D’Amelio goes up against Wayne Brady as they dance the samba. Setting the stage on fire with Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody will be Kid ‘N Play as Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey take the stage.

Gabby Windey’s partner Val Chmerkovskiy will return to Dancing With The Stars after being absent in last week’s episode due to a positive Covid-19 report. The upcoming episode will also feature a double elimination, which means that by the end of this week, the show will get to see its Top 6 contestants of the season.

The upcoming episodes will see multiple dance forms such as Salsa, Tango, Contemporary, Salsa, Jazz, and Samba. Comedian Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will Salsa to Motownphilly by Boz II Men while Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will take center stage with a tango routine to Song 2 by Blur.

Mother D’Amelio, Heidi, and her partner Artem Chigvintsev will perform a contemporary routine to Alanis Morissette’s Ironic while Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater salsa to Barbie Girl by Aqua. In a conversation with Parade, the Dancing With The Stars pair revealed that they will be matching their costumes to the title of the song.

Trevor said:

"Can you envision us as Ken and Barbie?"

Emma added:

"When they said. Barbie Girl, I was like, Oh heck, yeah. So we're going to salsa our way through."

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart are set to perform Jazz to Enjoy the Silence by Depenche Mode, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki are ready to Tango to What is Love by Haddaway, while drag superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will Samba to Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls. On the other hand, The Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy get ready to Samba to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET to see what happens when Dancing With The Stars goes live.

