When did Andi Dorfman start dating Blaine Hart? Relationship explored as the Bachelorette alum gets married

The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman married her fiancé Blaine Hart on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The couple tied the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony in Sorrento Italy. According to People, the couple exchanged handwritten vows before their closest friends at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club. Andi and Blaine had been dating since 2021 and Blaine proposed to Andi in 2022. The couple's romance began during a trip to Italy.

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Heart initially met over a decade ago at a college party. However, their romance began years later in 2021 during a trip to Italy. At the time, Blaine reached out to Andi via Instagram DM, asking Andi to go out for drinks with him. As she recounted the moment to People and said that Blaine DMed her asking if she wanted to go out for drinks. However, she told him that because she was in Italy, it wouldn't have been possible.

She told People that Blaine responded to that saying that he had seen Andi's Instagram story and knew she was in Italy which was why he had messaged her. He told her that he was also in Italy.

The couple's first date in Italy proved to be a turning point in their relationship. It is also one of the reasons Italy holds a special place in their hearts. Italy wasn't just the backdrop of their first date but also the place where they exchanged their vows two years later.

Blaine Hart proposed to Andi Dorfman in March 2022

Andi Dorfman's journey to finding love has been filled with ups and downs, but it seems like it finally led her to find her now-husband Blaine Hart. The former reality star first captured the heart of fans when she appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014.

After her infamous breakup with John Pablo Galavis by the end of season 10 of The Bachelorette, she found herself torn between Josh Murray and Nick Viall. Ultimately, she chose Murray and got engaged.

However, less than a year into their engagement, Andi Dorfman announced in February 2015 that she and Murray had called it quits. It wasn't until 2021 that Dorfman hinted at being in a serious relationship again. She finally revealed in December 2022 that Blaine Hart had proposed to her in March 2022 on a beach in Los Angeles.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 75 of their closest people

Andi Dorfman was asked by People about her decision to have a destination wedding. She said that it was because they had their first date in Italy that the couple chose to have a destination wedding.

Expressing her joy at her wedding festivities that last three days, Andi Dorfman told People that she couldn't have dreamed of a more perfect day. She said that being able to call Blaine her husband was already a lot of fun.

For the ceremony, Andi chose a floor-length corseted gown designed by Karen Sabag. To complete her bridal ensemble, Dorfman wore a tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

The wedding reception included an elegant and minimalistic ambiance adorned with white flowers and abundant greenery. The couple had 75 guests at the Lemon Grove Garden of the Excelsior Vittoria Hotel. They also had a Gelato truck present at each wedding event, followed by a welcome dinner, nuptials, and a beach club party.

Andi Dorfman said that her favorite moment at the wedding was seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle and saying, "I do." She noted that she had waited a very long time for her wedding day and that he was her person. Blaine, meanwhile, said that he was excited to start the journey with Andi and was looking forward to all the adventures they would have together.

As soon as the news was announced, fans of the couple took to social media to congratulate them and wish them all the best.

Poll : 0 votes