Who is Kenzie Hansen? Meet Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather's fiancé as the duo get engaged

Big Brother season 23 winner, Xavier Prather, who fans got to know in 2021, is engaged. The reality star took to social media to announce his engagement to Kenzie Hansen as he popped the question at Grand Rapids, Michigan where the two were later joined by some friends and family.

Kenzie is a pediatric orthopedic technician, and the two first appeared on each other’s social media feeds last year around Halloween. They were dressed up as Frozone and Elastigirl for the occasion.

Big Brother will return to screens with season 25 on August 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather’s fiance Kenzie Hansen was a student at Michigan State University

Big Brother season 23 aired in 2021 and saw Xavier Prather take home the prize. While on the show, many female cast members expressed their interest in Prather however, he didn’t display interest in anyone particular.

Fans further thought that Xavier and Alyssa Lopez could eventually get together since he seemed to have a crush on her, but nothing ever happened there.

However, more than a year after the CBS show aired, Xavier went Instagram official with his then-girlfriend Kenzie Hansen as the two dressed up for Halloween. The two recently took to social media once again to share the news of their engagement.

From 2013 to 2017, Kanzie Hansen was a student at Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and human biology. She returned to the university three years later and earned her graduate certification in medical neuroscience with a 4.0 grade.

The Big Brother alum’s fiance started working as a part-time ophthalmic technician at the Verdier Eye Center followed by her time as an intellectual and developmental disabilities caregiver at Royal Care Link LLC in 2017.

Kanzie then started working at Corewell Heath, where she has been for the past five years and has worked in various roles, including an adult critical care nursing assistant, and pediatric orthopedic technician.

Big Brother alum's fiance has various certifications and licenses, including Sales: Closing Strategies, The Headspace Guide to Mindful Workdays, Clinical Terminology, Certified Nursing Assistant, and Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers.

More about the upcoming season of Big Brother

The CBS show is set to return with season 25 in August 2023 and will feature Julie Chen Moonves as the host. The show will likely air three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursday nights at 8 pm ET, and while it is unclear how many days the journey will be for, if it follows season 24, it will span 82 days. According to Parade, the show will see the cast compete for a grand prize of possibly $750,000. The publication further reads about season 25:

"For the entirety of the season, houseguests live in a two-story house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The house is located on CBS Studio Center sound stage 18 in Los Angeles."

