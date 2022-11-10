“I love him so much”: Big Brother season 24 winner confesses her love for fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin

Big Brother season 24 winner Taylor Hale and fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin are officially a couple, as they recently confirmed their relationship to People.

The couple met on the CBS reality competition series and have been exploring their relationship ever since.

Hale and Abdin are extremely happy to have found love with each other. Confessing about her love for her partner, the Big Brother winner told People:

"My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together.”

She further added:

“His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much - I'm the happiest I've ever been.”

Big Brother Taylor Hale had “soft spot” for Joseph Abdin

The couple met on the set of Big Brother season 24. Taylor Hale had been a fan favorite houseguest since day one. Jospeh Abdin was attracted to the former Miss Michigan USA from the very beginning, as he told the outlet:

"From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew.”

He further added:

“It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more.”

Big Brother's journey was not easy for Hale, as she was time and again mocked by her fellow cast mates. Fans were irked by the cast mates' behavior towards her. But along with the fans, it was the 25-year-old lawyer and certified trainer who appreciated her patience and strength during the difficult time.

The two became friends during the first few weeks of the reality show and then gradually formed a close bond.

Abdin finished in ninth place on Big Brother season 24 and in the end, Hale was declared as the first Black woman to win the hit reality series.

She not only won the $750,000 grand prize, but also an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. Speaking about her support system, Taylor Hale said:

“Joseph really was my rock, my sanity. He didn't need to be in the beginning.”

Post Big Brother, the two decided to explore their relationship and see if they had a future together. In September, Hale said:

"I truly have such a soft for the guy and I'm hopeful that whether we're friends or something more, we're going to be deeply, deeply connected forever now.”

The couple were in no rush to put a label on their relationship as they wanted to first clear things that could affect their lifelong bond. The Big Boss season 24 winner stated:

"We are planning on locking it in eventually. But there's stuff that needs to happen, there are conversations that need to happen. There's real stuff that needs to go on. This is stuff [that will] impact out lives as individuals. And if we're gonna work together in a life, we need to make sure things are set up long term.”

But now, after months of building up their relationship outside the reality show, Taylor and Joseph have officially confirmed their relationship.

