"The ultimate underdog story": Fans celebrate as Taylor Hale becomes the first black woman to win Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired its grand finale on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. In the episode, the final two contestants, Monte and Taylor, gave their all in convincing the jury members with gameplay and social strategy examples to vote for them. However, it was Taylor's fight for resilience along with her powerful social gameplay that struck a chord with the jury.

With a vote of 8-1 in her favor, Taylor Hale became the first black woman to win Big Brother since the franchise debut. Not only did she earn the coveted title and a whopping cash prize of $750,000, she was also the most voted for America's Favorite Houseguest (AFP) and won a cash prize of $50,000.

Fans celebrated Taylor's win and took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

Peridiam @BillyGiese



Fans react to Big Brother contestant Taylor's win

Fans took to social media to celebrate their favorite contestant's win. Check out what they had to say:

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00 🏾

#BB24 TAYLOR HALE is the first black woman to win a regular season of Big Brother in 23 YEARS 🥹🤎 TAYLOR HALE is the first black woman to win a regular season of Big Brother in 23 YEARS 🥹🤎 👸🏾 #BB24 https://t.co/Pl59fp0KC1

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#BB24 I AM LOSING MY MIND RIGHT NOW. SHE DID IT. Against all odds I AM LOSING MY MIND RIGHT NOW. SHE DID IT. Against all odds 😭😭#BB24 https://t.co/aqU0es6j8G

august @winestainedtay TAYLOR HALE BIG BROTHER 24 WINNER AND AMERICAS FAVORITE PLAYER LET ME HEAR YOU SCREAM #BB24

preksha @prekshakalavar TAYLOR MADE HISTORY TONIGHT. I AM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR THIS WOMAN. TRULY A FULL CIRCLE NIGHT. #BB24 TAYLOR MADE HISTORY TONIGHT. I AM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR THIS WOMAN. TRULY A FULL CIRCLE NIGHT. #BB24

Tina Thistle @TinaBBCAN9 Taylor making history winning both #bb24 and AFP is the perfect ending to this season. And I’m kinda hoping she takes Joseph on that cruise - they’re so cute together! Way to go Taylor!! Taylor making history winning both #bb24 and AFP is the perfect ending to this season. And I’m kinda hoping she takes Joseph on that cruise - they’re so cute together! Way to go Taylor!!

BB Fangirl @BB_Fangirl_ Truly perfect to go from THAT start to winner AND favorite. WOW. #BB24 Truly perfect to go from THAT start to winner AND favorite. WOW. #BB24

What transpired in the finale episode of Big Brother Season 24?

In the finale episode of Big Brother, three Head of Household competitions had to decide who had the power to evict and who would make the Top 2 to head for the jury votes this season.

Monte, Taylor, and Turner put their best foot forward and gave it their all in the HoH competitions. Turner won the first competition, giving him an early lead. Monte won the second competition, which led to Taylor depending on either Monte and Turner to stay in the game.

For the HoH competition between Monte and Turner, they were given eight questions, with jury members giving three statements about their game. The finalists had to choose a false statement. While both of them were tied until the fifth question, Turner's incorrect answers landed Monte the win, making him one of the Top 2 contenders also with the power to vote to evict either Turner or Taylor.

Ahead of the final competition, the jury members - Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance, Michael, Alyssa, and Brittany - discussed the gameplay of the three finalists. They complimented Taylor's social strategy and ability to bounce off the eviction block after being nominated over 5 times. While they felt Turner played a safe game, the members complimented Monte for making big moves in Big Brother.

Monte had a Final 2 alliance with Turner and maintained the same throughout. However, Monte also had one of the strongest connections with Taylor. He felt that although it was a difficult decision, he thought it would be best for his game if he made another big move to blindside Turner, and hence took Taylor as his Final 2 partner.

In the final jury session, the jury members asked a wide variety of questions to both Monte and Taylor. The former was asked about his big moves, regretful decisions and why he deserved to be in the Final 2. Taylor was asked about securing her safety from the block, the reasons behind being nominated multiple times and making big game moves.

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#BB24 Taylor is about to make me cry with this speech 🥹 I’m so proud of this woman Taylor is about to make me cry with this speech 🥹 I’m so proud of this woman#BB24 https://t.co/4Pc7iWHx4c

Ahead of the final vote on Big Brother, the Top 2 were asked to make a statement. While Monte vouched for his gameplay and competition wins, Taylor battled it out for resilience and all the women who had previously played in the competition. She ensured to put across the fact that she protected the former women players in the game and vouched to keep them safe.

Former Big Brother Season 24 contestants Ameerah, Nicole, Pooch and Daniel joined in to give their thoughts about looking back on the season. Turner, who missed his spot in the final 2 also joined as the final member of the jury and gave insights into his eviction.

In the final vote, Taylor took a smashing victory with a majority of 8-1 and became the first Black woman to win Big Brother.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been extremely interesting for viewers. Before exiting the season, host Julie Chen Moonves made the announcement for the casting of the upcoming season, set to premiere next summer.

