Create

"The ultimate underdog story": Fans celebrate as Taylor Hale becomes the first black woman to win Big Brother

Taylor Hale wins Big Brother Season 24
Taylor Hale wins Big Brother Season 24 (Image via @BB_Updates/Twitter)
Varsha Narayanan
Varsha Narayanan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2022 08:43 AM IST

Big Brother Season 24 aired its grand finale on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. In the episode, the final two contestants, Monte and Taylor, gave their all in convincing the jury members with gameplay and social strategy examples to vote for them. However, it was Taylor's fight for resilience along with her powerful social gameplay that struck a chord with the jury.

With a vote of 8-1 in her favor, Taylor Hale became the first black woman to win Big Brother since the franchise debut. Not only did she earn the coveted title and a whopping cash prize of $750,000, she was also the most voted for America's Favorite Houseguest (AFP) and won a cash prize of $50,000.

Fans celebrated Taylor's win and took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

CONGRATULATIONS TO TAYLOR HALE FOR WINNING BIG BROTHER 24!!!oh my GOD i can't believe itthe ultimate underdog story#BB24 https://t.co/XLR3TvxQ4a

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Taylor's win

Fans took to social media to celebrate their favorite contestant's win. Check out what they had to say:

TAYLOR HALE is the first black woman to win a regular season of Big Brother in 23 YEARS 🥹🤎 👸🏾 #BB24 https://t.co/Pl59fp0KC1
taylor hale:• first black woman to win the game• first person to win the game and afp• highest financial player with $750,000 from the win and $50,000 from afpyeah, she is a historic legend #bb24
I AM LOSING MY MIND RIGHT NOW. SHE DID IT. Against all odds 😭😭#BB24 https://t.co/aqU0es6j8G
TAYLOR HALE BIG BROTHER 24 WINNER AND AMERICAS FAVORITE PLAYER LET ME HEAR YOU SCREAM #BB24
COME ON TAYLOR!!! Winning America’s Favorite Houseguest AND the winner of Big Brother 24! #BB24 https://t.co/2CKCBWpf9Y
TAYLOR WON #AFP!!! TAYLOR TAKING 800K STRAIGHT TO THE BANK!!!!! 🙌🏽💸💸💵💵🎊🎊🗡️ #BB24 https://t.co/hkMOx2FQG2
A clean sweep and damn near unanimous vote! IKTR! A QUEEN!#BB24 https://t.co/0EdMRTWMba
RICHEST BIG BROTHER WINNER IN HISTORY #BB24 https://t.co/fsFBIf4PDF
all the ways taylor made big brother history #bb24 https://t.co/6CJiOde7B4
TAYLOR MADE HISTORY TONIGHT. I AM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR THIS WOMAN. TRULY A FULL CIRCLE NIGHT. #BB24
Taylor making history winning both #bb24 and AFP is the perfect ending to this season. And I’m kinda hoping she takes Joseph on that cruise - they’re so cute together! Way to go Taylor!!
Truly perfect to go from THAT start to winner AND favorite. WOW. #BB24
Winner AND AFP is crazzzzyyy!!! I’m so happy bruh, I can’t believe it. I can’t even think straight. #bb24

What transpired in the finale episode of Big Brother Season 24?

In the finale episode of Big Brother, three Head of Household competitions had to decide who had the power to evict and who would make the Top 2 to head for the jury votes this season.

Monte, Taylor, and Turner put their best foot forward and gave it their all in the HoH competitions. Turner won the first competition, giving him an early lead. Monte won the second competition, which led to Taylor depending on either Monte and Turner to stay in the game.

For the HoH competition between Monte and Turner, they were given eight questions, with jury members giving three statements about their game. The finalists had to choose a false statement. While both of them were tied until the fifth question, Turner's incorrect answers landed Monte the win, making him one of the Top 2 contenders also with the power to vote to evict either Turner or Taylor.

Ahead of the final competition, the jury members - Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance, Michael, Alyssa, and Brittany - discussed the gameplay of the three finalists. They complimented Taylor's social strategy and ability to bounce off the eviction block after being nominated over 5 times. While they felt Turner played a safe game, the members complimented Monte for making big moves in Big Brother.

Monte had a Final 2 alliance with Turner and maintained the same throughout. However, Monte also had one of the strongest connections with Taylor. He felt that although it was a difficult decision, he thought it would be best for his game if he made another big move to blindside Turner, and hence took Taylor as his Final 2 partner.

In the final jury session, the jury members asked a wide variety of questions to both Monte and Taylor. The former was asked about his big moves, regretful decisions and why he deserved to be in the Final 2. Taylor was asked about securing her safety from the block, the reasons behind being nominated multiple times and making big game moves.

Taylor is about to make me cry with this speech 🥹 I’m so proud of this woman#BB24 https://t.co/4Pc7iWHx4c

Ahead of the final vote on Big Brother, the Top 2 were asked to make a statement. While Monte vouched for his gameplay and competition wins, Taylor battled it out for resilience and all the women who had previously played in the competition. She ensured to put across the fact that she protected the former women players in the game and vouched to keep them safe.

Former Big Brother Season 24 contestants Ameerah, Nicole, Pooch and Daniel joined in to give their thoughts about looking back on the season. Turner, who missed his spot in the final 2 also joined as the final member of the jury and gave insights into his eviction.

In the final vote, Taylor took a smashing victory with a majority of 8-1 and became the first Black woman to win Big Brother.

#BB24 might be coming to a close, but Season 25 is just on the horizon. 😎 Never forget: expect the unexpected. twitter.com/JCMoonves/stat…

Season 24 of Big Brother has been extremely interesting for viewers. Before exiting the season, host Julie Chen Moonves made the announcement for the casting of the upcoming season, set to premiere next summer.

Keep watching this space for more details.

Edited by Varsha Narayanan

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...