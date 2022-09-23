"They like Turner more": Fans react to the Cookout Alliance picking Turner's game over Monte on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired its finale episode on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the finale contestants put their best foot forward in an effort to win the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $750,000. With it being the final leg of the competition, the stakes are much higher and the houseguests have to prove their mettle

On tonight's episode of Big Brother, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves was joined by the members of the Cookout Alliance, an alliance formed between the six black players on Season 23 of the show with a common mission to unite and form the final 6. The members included Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha and Derek Frazier.

The members spoke about the current season and their pick for the final 2. Most of the members picked Taylor and Turner. Fans were surprised to see Turner's gameplay being chosen over Monte and took to social media to give their opinions on the same. One fan tweeted:

Brandon @BrandonJRomero_ 🏽 🏽 they like turner more Monte …. The cookout doesn’t like you!🏽 they like turner more #bb24 Monte …. The cookout doesn’t like you! 😂😂👏🏽👏🏽 they like turner more #bb24

Cookout Alliance from former season joins Big Brother Season 24

On tonight's episode of Big Brother, the Cookout Alliance members joined host Julie Chen Moonves to talk about Season 24. The alliance's master plan was to form the final six by having a "plus one" in the game, someone they worked closest with who was not in the alliance. If anyone wins the Head of Household (HoH) competition, they will nominate a pair (with one alliance member and their "plus one" partner).

However, they ensured that come eviction night, they would keep their alliance members safe. The alliance was extremely successful as they made it to the Final 6. Xavier Prather was crowned the winner of Big Brother Season 23.

Although not similar to the Cookout, a major alliance was formed even this season called the Leftovers Alliance. The members included Monte, Taylor, Kyle, Joseph, Turner, Michael and Brittany. They ensured to remove bigger threats including Daniel, Ameerah, and Nicole among others. However, they weren't as successful as the Cookout, as the alliance soon faltered.

Comparing the Cookout with the alliance formed on Season 24 of Big Brother, Hannah revealed that it was natural to have "premature cracks" formed in any alliance as "no power construct can equally benefit anyone." Pointing out the difference, she said:

"However, the difference with us is that our mission was more grounded in unity, empowerment, and love, and we were able to display the richness, diversity, within the community. So I see that being very hard to replicate moving forward."

Meanwhile, Azah mentioned that the alliances this season were very fragile, including the all-girls alliance who promised to get together to reach the finals but only ended up with one woman in the Top 3.

Tiffany addressed Kyle's racial comments on the show and confessed that she understood how people of color felt in the game. However, she wished Terrance would have been more honest in his reasoning for saving Kyle. The Season 23 contestant stated that when Terrance saved his fellow Big Brother cast member, he put it across as teaching Kyle a lesson, all while he felt it was good for his game.

Fans react to the Cookout Alliance preferring Turner over Monte

Most Big Brother Cookout Alliance members chose Turner to be alongside Taylor in the Final 2 instead of Monte. Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the same.

Nicole Weaver @nikkibernice The way Turner got more play from The Cookout than Monte #bb24 The way Turner got more play from The Cookout than Monte #bb24 https://t.co/Ac4yOxrzIN

Ashhhhhh @ashesarose #bb24 The irony of The Cookout choosing Turner over Monte The irony of The Cookout choosing Turner over Monte 😂 #bb24

queen beeeeee @lullaby_bye12



The cookout is so anti-Monte...LOLLLLLL

#bb24 Not DF picking Turner over MonteThe cookout is so anti-Monte...LOLLLLLL Not DF picking Turner over MonteThe cookout is so anti-Monte...LOLLLLLL #bb24

Samoa Joto @cleHOpatrick even Turner got more love than him from them..embarrassing Lmao The Cookout showed absolutely no love for Monteeven Turner got more love than him from them..embarrassing #BB24 Lmao The Cookout showed absolutely no love for Monte 😭 even Turner got more love than him from them..embarrassing #BB24 https://t.co/qHDvyxWGFf

Chynna Ojii @OjiiChynna Nobody in the cookout is rooting for Monte. They want Turner in the final 2 chairs and so do I #bb24 Nobody in the cookout is rooting for Monte. They want Turner in the final 2 chairs and so do I #bb24

Abby @Abby28389682

#TaylorForAFP

#BB24 The cookout would rather mention even Turner before Monte The cookout would rather mention even Turner before Monte😂😂😂 #TaylorForAFP #BB24 https://t.co/ItCsICGOrm

LaDonna Hope @LaDonnaHope2

They are rooting for Taylor (of course 🙂) as front winner!!!

They will take Turner over Monte if they have to...lol

#BB24 #BB23 My takeaway from the cookout....They are rooting for Taylor (of course 🙂) as front winner!!!They will take Turner over Monte if they have to...lol My takeaway from the cookout.... They are rooting for Taylor (of course 🙂) as front winner!!!They will take Turner over Monte if they have to...lol😂#BB24 #BB23 https://t.co/uMtmmkxTtR

However, some fans weren't happy with the Cookout's decision to choose Turner over Monte. Check out what they have to say.

Lisa Ram @lilyleaf10177



Monte deserves alls the Ls Do you know how much of a ass you have to be to have ppl have tears of joy when the Cookout won and rather have Turner win over you?Monte deserves alls the Ls #bb24 Do you know how much of a ass you have to be to have ppl have tears of joy when the Cookout won and rather have Turner win over you?Monte deserves alls the Ls #bb24

Brandon Myers @hackerhog



Personally I think all 3 have played great games. My rankings would be 1. Monte, 2. Turner, and 3. Taylor but by the slimmest of margins with all deserving Anyone besides me wow’ed by the cookout that all of them are picking Taylor or Turner to win and none for Monte?Personally I think all 3 have played great games. My rankings would be 1. Monte, 2. Turner, and 3. Taylor but by the slimmest of margins with all deserving #BB24 Anyone besides me wow’ed by the cookout that all of them are picking Taylor or Turner to win and none for Monte?Personally I think all 3 have played great games. My rankings would be 1. Monte, 2. Turner, and 3. Taylor but by the slimmest of margins with all deserving #BB24

BigBrother4Life @KatieBBSuperFan The Cookout didn't give Monte any credit bc they don't want to be canceled. That is disappointing bc Monte has played a better game than Turner. #BB24 The Cookout didn't give Monte any credit bc they don't want to be canceled. That is disappointing bc Monte has played a better game than Turner. #BB24

Hotep ⍕hanos @NoirRBR #bblf #bigbrother Felt like all the men in the Cookout were forced to not give Monte any credit for the game he's playing. What was that? They gave Turner more credit. #bb24 Felt like all the men in the Cookout were forced to not give Monte any credit for the game he's playing. What was that? They gave Turner more credit. #bb24 #bblf #bigbrother https://t.co/nRhuwFPvNx

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother You can vote for your favorite houseguest until September 25th at 9 am PT at #BB24 America, now’s your chance!You can vote for your favorite houseguest until September 25th at 9 am PT at cbs.com/bbvote America, now’s your chance! 👏 You can vote for your favorite houseguest until September 25th at 9 am PT at cbs.com/bbvote! #BB24 https://t.co/0IJ9GjFXzr

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers for both good and bad. While fans loved watching their favorite contestants strategize and win competitions, some houseguests were immensely criticized for their behavior. The remaining participants in the running for the competition include Taylor, Monte and Turner.

Tune in to a special episode of Big Brother on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS as the Top 3 look back on the game and play the all-important Head of Household (HoH) competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far