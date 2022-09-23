"They like Turner more": Fans react to the Cookout Alliance picking Turner's game over Monte on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired its finale episode on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the finale contestants put their best foot forward in an effort to win the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $750,000. With it being the final leg of the competition, the stakes are much higher and the houseguests have to prove their mettle
On tonight's episode of Big Brother, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves was joined by the members of the Cookout Alliance, an alliance formed between the six black players on Season 23 of the show with a common mission to unite and form the final 6. The members included Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha and Derek Frazier.
The members spoke about the current season and their pick for the final 2. Most of the members picked Taylor and Turner. Fans were surprised to see Turner's gameplay being chosen over Monte and took to social media to give their opinions on the same. One fan tweeted:
Cookout Alliance from former season joins Big Brother Season 24
On tonight's episode of Big Brother, the Cookout Alliance members joined host Julie Chen Moonves to talk about Season 24. The alliance's master plan was to form the final six by having a "plus one" in the game, someone they worked closest with who was not in the alliance. If anyone wins the Head of Household (HoH) competition, they will nominate a pair (with one alliance member and their "plus one" partner).
However, they ensured that come eviction night, they would keep their alliance members safe. The alliance was extremely successful as they made it to the Final 6. Xavier Prather was crowned the winner of Big Brother Season 23.
Although not similar to the Cookout, a major alliance was formed even this season called the Leftovers Alliance. The members included Monte, Taylor, Kyle, Joseph, Turner, Michael and Brittany. They ensured to remove bigger threats including Daniel, Ameerah, and Nicole among others. However, they weren't as successful as the Cookout, as the alliance soon faltered.
Comparing the Cookout with the alliance formed on Season 24 of Big Brother, Hannah revealed that it was natural to have "premature cracks" formed in any alliance as "no power construct can equally benefit anyone." Pointing out the difference, she said:
"However, the difference with us is that our mission was more grounded in unity, empowerment, and love, and we were able to display the richness, diversity, within the community. So I see that being very hard to replicate moving forward."
Meanwhile, Azah mentioned that the alliances this season were very fragile, including the all-girls alliance who promised to get together to reach the finals but only ended up with one woman in the Top 3.
Tiffany addressed Kyle's racial comments on the show and confessed that she understood how people of color felt in the game. However, she wished Terrance would have been more honest in his reasoning for saving Kyle. The Season 23 contestant stated that when Terrance saved his fellow Big Brother cast member, he put it across as teaching Kyle a lesson, all while he felt it was good for his game.
Fans react to the Cookout Alliance preferring Turner over Monte
Most Big Brother Cookout Alliance members chose Turner to be alongside Taylor in the Final 2 instead of Monte. Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the same.
However, some fans weren't happy with the Cookout's decision to choose Turner over Monte. Check out what they have to say.
Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers for both good and bad. While fans loved watching their favorite contestants strategize and win competitions, some houseguests were immensely criticized for their behavior. The remaining participants in the running for the competition include Taylor, Monte and Turner.
Tune in to a special episode of Big Brother on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS as the Top 3 look back on the game and play the all-important Head of Household (HoH) competition.