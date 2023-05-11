When is Krystal Nielson getting married to fiancé Miles Bowles? The Bachelor alum announces wedding date on social media

The Bachelor has seen many people fall in and out of love during its time on television. The show has been on air for 27 seasons, along with its sister show, The Bachelorette, which first aired in 2003. Along with that, a third installment of the franchise, Bachelor in Paradise, brings back former cast members and gives them another shot at love.

One of the contestants who appeared in season 22 of the male-centric show is Krystal Nielson, who is set to get married to Miles Bowles on August 18, 2023, as she recently announced on Instagram.

The reality star met her fiance through her trainer, Kerry Smith, three months after she announced her split from her then-husband, Chris Randone. The two announced their relationship to the world in September 2020.

Krystal Neilson and Miles Bowles got engaged in October 2022

The Bachelor alum who appeared on the show during season 22 and then returned to the franchise for BiP is set to get married in August. The former reality star took to social media to announce her and Miles’ wedding date and wrote, “The countdown is on.”

In November 2020, she appeared on an episode of Almost Famous when she opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Miles and stated that Kerry, her trainer, came over and told her that she had found the "perfect" guy for her.

She further revealed that she was friends with Miles’ mother, Katie, as they had gone on retreat together the previous year. She added that initially, she was reluctant about the situation because of her equation with Katie, but Kerry encouraged her for weeks.

She continued:

"Then when we met, I just knew why she was so certain of us being a great match for each other."

The Bachelor alum and her then-boyfriend kept their relationship under wraps until October 2020. She revealed to Us Weekly that they had kept their relationship under wraps so they could establish a strong foundation.

A month after announcing their relationship to the world, the Bachelor alum announced her pregnancy, which she found out about in August on YouTube. In a video, she said, "The best things in life happen unexpectedly."

She opened up about it while on Almost Famous and said that a week before they found out she was pregnant, they were making plans together and that children were something that they always talked about. The Bachelor alum welcomed her and Miles' baby together in March 2021 in La Jolla, California.

She told People magazine at the time:

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel."

The two got engaged in October 2022 and are now ready to tie the knot after being together since March 2020.

