Where did The Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk meet? Couple’s relationship timeline explored as they are expecting second baby

The Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are getting ready to welcome baby number 2.

Raven made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, with a series of pictures of her husband and their 1-year-old son. Reportedly, her previous pregnancy wasn’t the smoothest as she gave birth to her son, Gates, in an emergency C-section.

The caption of her post reads as:

"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!..., especially Adam."

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk met in 2017 while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 4. While the two connected almost instantly, they didn’t get engaged at the end of the show as they wanted to see how things went in the real world.

The Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk had to reportedly postpone their wedding three times

Raven first appeared on The Bachelor in season 21 while Adam was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 13. While the duo didn’t leave with love in their respective seasons, they later returned to film Bachelor in Paradise season 4, where they connected instantly.

The couple won season 4 but chose not to get engaged in the finale as they wanted to see if they could make things work without the cameras, which they did.

Two years after they met, The Bachelor alums announced their engagement in 2019 via an Instagram post. Raven’s caption contained a sweet message that said that she’s keeping him "forever and for always." A month later, the 31-year-old posted a video of Adam and the thought that went behind the “ultimate proposal," writing:

"So many people don’t get to see how thoughtful, planned out, funny, giving, loving, and sweet Adam truly is."

The Bachelor alum couple had to reportedly postpone their wedding three times due to COVID-19 pandemic, finally tying the knot in April 2021 in Olana, outside Dallas.

In August 2020, the couple appeared on Here for the Right Reasons podcast, wherein Raven stated that she’s replanned the wedding three times already and that she completely stopped the process as the crisis progressed.

She added:

"I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people."

She added that she told Adam that by the end of the year, if the pandemic continued to be a risk, they would elope. However, if there was a “light at the end of the tunnel,” they would reschedule for the fourth time.

While in a conversation with People soon after the wedding, the latter stated:

"I want three kids, but Raven might be tapped out at two. I'm just so happy to marry someone I love so much. I prayed for this day. And God willing, we will have a honeymoon baby!"

Their wishes came true in July 2021, as the former cast members from The Bachelor took to social media to announce their first pregnancy. Gates disclosed in the post that their “honeymoon baby” would arrive in January 2021.

The announcement was very similar to how they recently announced the upcoming arrival of baby no. 2, as they held up pictures of the sonogram and were joined by their dog, Boaz.

Gates, who turned 1-year-old earlier this week, was also a part of the couple’s pregnancy announcement post that they made on January 24.

The Bachelor is currently on its season 27 and this success story is definitely an inspiration. Tune in on Mondays at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episodes of the ABC show.

Poll : 0 votes