"Happened right before we left for Germany!": Bachelor alum Kendall Long talks about her engagement and future plans with Mitchell Sage

Bachelor alum Kendall Long recently appeared on Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and discussed her engagement and future plans with fiance Mitchell Sage. The hosts reflected on the couple's move to Germany for two years, a probable wedding timeline, and more.

Kendall previously appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the lead, and while that didn't work out, she found love on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 with Joe Amabile. The duo were going strong until they went separate ways in 2020. While she made her appearance on the beach in season 7 to try and rekindle things with her former beau, he had already moved on.

She made her romance with now-fiance Mitchell Sage official in April 2022, and the duo announced their engagement in November. Speaking about the proposal on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kendall said:

"It happened to be right before we left for Germany and it was great because our families were there and we can celebrate it together with them. I love that he chose that moment."

Bachelor alum Kendall Long dishes on relationship with Mitchell Sage

During her recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kendall Long revealed details about her relationship with fiance Mitchell Sage, the proposal, and wedding plans. She revealed that it had only been a week since the couple had moved to Germany and would probably wait until they returned to the US and then plan their wedding.

Speaking about the big move, Kendall revealed that she wasn't fluent in German. She said:

"It's definitely been an adjustment but its' been really cool."

The Bachelor alum also mentioned the significant changes she has had to make for her move to Germany with Mitchell. Kendall explained that apart from fully immersing herself in the culture, she has also had to ship all her clothes, change phones, and get official signatures from the landlord, among many other shifts.

She also revealed that Mitchell is an aerospace engineer, which prompted their move to Germany. When the host joked that she picked a "smart one," she said:

"Oh yeah, he's incredibly intelligent. The one thing that I fell in love with him is like, his mind. His mind is amazing."

Becca recalled meeting Mitchell at her fiance Thomas Jacobs' 30th birthday and finding out that the engineer was, in fact, Thomas' high school friend's cousin. She explained that Kendall's fiance was handsome but also a very nice man.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant also mentioned spending Christmas in Germany and the couple being away from their families during the holidays. However, she also expressed that Mitchell's birthday fell on December 19, so she was excited to be spending the holidays with him as a newly engaged couple.

Revealing more details about how they met, Kendall confessed that it was through a mutual friend and that she met Mitchell at a pre-game of volleyball. She further said:

"I think the first thing that I really enoyed about him was that he was very into science, like myself, so it was kinda how we first connected. From there, we just kinda clicked and pretty much knew quickly that we were going to [get together]."

The Bachelor alum revealed that their mutual friend had informed Mitchell of her being on a reality dating show, but they hadn't watched it together yet. Kendall also explained that it would be weird for her to watch herself on TV.

She called her fiance an "adventurer" and said that he "very much liked to throw himself to things," signaling that he could easily fit in and make conversations with people. She further said:

"He's just like a kid. He likes to play around. We just have a very playful element to our relationship. Whenever we travelled, he's gotten me to do things that I probably wouldn't do it on my own."

By the end of the podcast, Kendall revealed that she wanted an intimate wedding with their respective families. She also wished for her wedding to be free-flowing and not too hectic.

She also revealed that she hadn't watched the latest installment of Bachelor in Paradise (season 8) as she wasn't aware of what was happening in Bachelor Nation.

