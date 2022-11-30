How did Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long meet Mitchell Sage? Couple’s relationship timeline explored as they get engaged

Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long and Mitchell Sage are engaged.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2021. They began dating in February 2022. Two months later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

After dating for nine months, the duo got engaged on Tuesday, November 29, in the presence of their parents. Kendall announced their engagement in an Instagram post on the same day.

The proposal comes a month after Bachelor alum Kendall Long revealed that she and boyfriend Mitchell Sage are moving to Germany for a "new adventure."

Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long and Mitchell Sage met at a party

Kendall’s search for love began on season 22 of The Bachelor, where she liked Arie Luyendyk Jr. After leaving that show heartbroken, she appeared again on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with Joe Amabile.

However, after dating for two years, the couple parted ways in 2020. They called it quits as Joe was unhappy in Los Angeles. He wanted to move back to Chicago. Speaking about her break-up, Kendall told Down to Date podcast:

“Ultimately what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better life in Chicago. He also missed his friends and family.”

Kendall then met Mitchell in December 2021 through mutual friends at a party. Speaking about their first meeting, Kendall told BachelorNation.com:

“We met through a mutual friend at a pregame party!”

Recalling how they met, Mitchell revealed that he used to play volleyball with their mutual friend, and one night they all went to Hermosa Beach with a couple of others. There, he met Kendall for the first time. Since the party was low-key, the two were able to “talk without any loud music or anything.”

The couple met “right before Christmas and the day before Mitch’s birthday.” Kendall was immediately attracted to Mitchell as they were both interested in science. The Bachelor Nation alum said:

“The thing that made me really attracted to him right off the bat was we were talking about aliens and space and I was talking about this moon off of Jupiter that could potentially harbor alien life. And he was like, ‘That’s Europa.’ And I was so surprised he knew the name of that moon! It’s rare that I meet someone that’s as interested in certain things like science as I am.”

Kendall and Mitchell then started dating in February 2022. The Bachelor Nation alum made her relationship Instagram official in April, telling her followers that she is in “love.”

Mitchell asked Bachelor Nation alum Kendall to be his girlfriend at the same beach where they first met. Speaking about the proposal, Kendall told Us Weekly in May:

"He asked me to be his girlfriend on Valentine's day in Hermosa Beach, a cute little set up.”

The couple even embarked on a tour of Europe together, starting in Ireland in the summer of 2022. Kendall then informed her followers on Instagram that she and Mitchell were moving to Germany together for a new start.

The couple have now taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in front of their parents.

Several Bachelor Nation alums congratulated the happy couple, including Thomas Jacobs, Tia Booth, Dean Unglert, Astrid Loch Wendt, Abigail Heringer, Katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk, and Becca Tilley.

Poll : 0 votes