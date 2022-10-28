When did Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt get engaged? Bachelor In Paradise couple’s relationship timeline explored as they get married

Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married!

The happy couple got married on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the New York City Hall and shared the news on their social media accounts. Serena and Joe got engaged on the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which was shot in the summer of 2021 after they had known each other for just a couple of weeks.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship for almost a year before moving in together in March 2022. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt told People,

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected."

Joe and Serena also plan to host a big wedding next year in the fall with their family and friends because, as said by the groom,

"Who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were prom king and queen

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt met on the season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on August 16, 2021, but was shot in the summer of the same year. Joe was worried about being with someone since it was his second time on the beach. He said,

"So unless I actually meet somebody that I'm really interested in, I just don't see the point of staying."

He was seen kissing Serena on the first day and, subsequently, developed feelings for her. The prom episode of the season aired on September 29, and Joe Amabile posted a photo of the duo together on Instagram. He and Serena were the prom king and queen.

The show's finale aired on October 5, and Joe popped the question to Serena after his ex came on the beach, confirming his feelings that he only cared about Selena and not his ex Kendall Long. He asked Pitt,

"You told me you were falling in love with me first. You told me you loved me first, now it's my turn. Serena Pitt, I love you very much, will you marry me?"

Soon after the finale aired, Serena posted a picture of them together. Previously, Joe had said on the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast that they were taking things slow in real life before getting married.

After the show ended, Joe left for Chicago while Serena was in Toronto. They said they were together for almost a month on the show and then spent ten days in Mexico. Subsequently, they went into a long-distance relationship where they could see each other every week.

They spent the Thanksgiving holidays with Joe Amabile's family in Chicago and Christmas with Serena's family. Joe and Serena were also at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. In March 2022, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt moved in together in New York, with Joe sharing,

"I can't wait to move in with Serena so we just have one place because going back and forth between our two places has been pretty rough."

Serena had told Life & Style in May that the couple was thinking of a date for their wedding.

The duo was nominated for the Best Reality Romance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 but lost to Loren and Alexei Brovarnik. On August 25, 2022, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt hosted an engagement party in Toronto after realizing their parents had not met each other in person.

The couple got married on October 27, 2022.

