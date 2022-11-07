Who is Sophia Culpo dating? Everything to know about The Culpo Sisters star’s dating life

Youngest of The Culpo Sisters, Sophia has been dating New York Jets player Braxton Berrios. Viewers might catch a glimpse of her boyfriend on the new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, airing on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET.

On the show, Sophia will also be seen with her older sisters, Olivia and Aurora, navigating through their personal and professional lives. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters - you never know what they're going to wear... or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follows Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles. What are their careers? Don't ask their parents Susan and Peter - they wouldn't be able to tell you!”

The Culpo Sisters' Sophia made her relationship with Braxton official in 2021

Sophia made her relationship with Braxton public on Valentine’s Day in 2021. The two moved in together a few months later, and they now reside in New Jersey. The couple had crossed paths many times before they became an item.

During an Instagram Q&A in January, the Culpo Sisters star was asked how she met Braxton. The model revealed that before the pair met, they had “a lot of random run-ins,” including at her sister Aurora's bachelorette party, as per the New York Post.

Born on October 6, 1995, Braxton Berrios is a wide receiver for the New York Jets in the NFL. Braxton played college football in Miami and was also a star athlete at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he played quarterback. The footballer was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In March 2022, the Jets reportedly re-signed Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal, including $7 million in guarantees.

Sophie was spotted regularly cheering for Braxton at his games. Although she knew nothing much about the game, her partner taught her a lot, and now she is in a much better place. Speaking about the quality of her partner, she told E! News:

“He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him.”

Apart from cheering each other on, the couple loves to “cook together and go on walks together.” Sophia feels extremely happy to have Braxton in her life, as he loves her with all his heart. She said:

“I have to say, meeting my boyfriend, he's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything and he'll see me with 10,000 zits on my face and still think I'm beautiful.”

The reality TV star further added:

“Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself.”

Sophia will now introduce her boyfriend to viewers on The Culpo Sisters. However, he will only be seen in a few episodes. As per the New York Post, speaking about his appearance on The Culpo Sisters, she said:

“He’s in one or two episodes, he’s not in all of it. We kind of balance long distance a little bit, so he’s in some episodes, but not the whole show.”

The Culpo Sisters will air on TLC on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET. The show can also be streamed on Discovery+.

