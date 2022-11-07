The Culpo Sisters 2022 (season 1) cast list: Meet Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora from the TLC show

The Culpo Sisters are all set to showcase their lives, loves, and businesses in Los Angeles on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET on TLC. Season 1 follows the head-turning yet relatable and self-made sisters - Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora - who have graced magazine covers and newspaper pages and are all over social media.

The synopsis of The Culpo Sisters 2022 (season 1) reads:

“These sisters consider themselves each other's built-in best friends and as close-knit as they are, they have their own unique personalities and interests.”

Speaking about the sisters and their new show, Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said:

"These three sisters are not only incredibly stylish and savvy modern women, they also carry a light-hearted sense of humor and vitalizing energy everywhere they go. Their joie de vivre is intoxicating and we can't wait to introduce a new side to this undeniably charming family.”

About the cast of The Culpo Sisters

The three sisters are all set to showcase their personal and professional lives on the small screen on Monday, November 7.

1) Olivia

Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to Susan and Peter Culpo, Olivia is the middle child of five siblings. She is most famously known for her Miss Universe title. After winning the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, the social media personality was crowned Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012.

Having amassed over 5.1M followers across Instagram, Olivia has asserted herself as a force to be reckoned with across the fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and beauty industry.

The beauty has even appeared in various film and television shows, including, The Other Woman (2014), American Satan (2017), The Swing of Things (2020) and Venus as a Boy (2021), Paradise City (2021), Miss Universe 2020 (host) among others.

The 30-years-old has also starred in Nick Jones’ music video, Jealous. She is currently dating footballer Christian McCaffrey.

2) Aurora

Aurora is the oldest sister and mother of two kids. The 33-year-old mommy blogger “always says what’s on her mind for better or worse and is known to be the family boss.”

She was married to Survivor alum Michael Bortone but the couple divorced after three years of marriage. The couple are parents to two kids - Remi and Solei.

Aurora always thought that “reality shows were more contrived than they are,” but her thoughts changed while filming for The Culpo Sisters. As per Page Six, she said:

“I thought that we would have to be doing a little bit of acting or fabricating, but there really wasn’t any. They really do just follow you around all day, every day … I realized that the way they get drama out of you is that you’re so tired that everything just comes to the surface, and it ends up being a great show.”

3) Sophia

Sophia is the youngest sister of The Culpo Sisters. She “considers herself the most zen as she shies away from confrontation and tries to play peacemaker.”

She, too, grew up in Rhode Island alongside her tight-knit Italian family. The 25-year-old model has a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from Boston University.

The “Gut health enthusiast” is lucky to have a great support system in the form of her sisters. In an interview with health-bar.com, speaking about the best thing about her family life, she said:

“I’d have to say sisterhood. I feel very lucky to have my two sisters, Aurora and Olivia. We are extremely close and even have the opportunity to work together. This year taught me that at the end of the day, family will always be there (even when they drive you crazy!)”

She is currently dating Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the New York Jets in the NFL.

Their two brothers, Pete and Gus, along with their parents, father Peter and mom Susan, will also appear intermittently in the new series of The Culpo Sisters.

Tune in to TLC on Monday, November 7, to watch the new season of The Culpo Sisters. The show will also be available to stream on the same day on discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes