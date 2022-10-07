The Culpo Sisters 2022 (Season 1): Everything we know so far about TLC’s new reality TV series

TLC is back with a new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, which follows the lives of sisters Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia Culpo "as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles." The show is set to premiere on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on the network and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

Olivia Culpo earned the title of Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012 and opens up about her life with her two sisters, Aurora and Olivia, and her parents, Susan and Peter, as they move through personal relationships, family issues, and professional commitments. The three sisters "are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way."

According to the press release, the sisters' relationship is something to look out for. It reads:

"From sweet family moments like planning their parents' 35th anniversary party to traveling back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant to relatable sisterly moments like an attempted break in of a padlocked closet door, these sisters are always there for one another through thick and thin."

More details on The Culpo Sisters Season 1

The Culpo Sisters consider themselves each other's "built-in best friends," and have distinct and unique personalities.

Having earned the Miss Universe title, Olivia has a fast-paced life as an entrepreneur in the world of fashion and business. Aurora is the oldest sister and is also a mother of two. She is known to be the "family boss" as she speaks whatever is on her mind, from good to worse. While Sophia, being the youngest, plays the role of peacemaker in the family and refrains from confrontation.

The press release of The Culpo Sisters further reads:

"There’s no shortage of laughter, tears and sibling rivalry with these three especially when it comes to their careers…or a stolen item of clothing. With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first."

Details on the trailer for The Culpo Sisters Season 1

In the trailer that dropped on Thursday, October 6, 2022, Olivia stated that the family lacked boundaries and had no shortage of filters and drama in their lives. She also opened up about winning the Miss Universe title and said that her life as a “small town girl from Rhode Island” quickly changed after the pageant contest.

According to Olivia, The Culpo Sisters moved to Los Angeles as they could not stand to stay away from their sister. Both Aurora and Sophia look like they have adapted to the influencer's life. However, their parents don't share the same opinions. Olivia revealed that her parents have no idea of her profession.

In a confessional, Olivia's mother, Susan Culpo, commented:

“They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know, because we’re not influenced by it. Sorry!”

Apart from the fun and drama amongst the sisters, the trailer also teased Olivia opening up about her past relationship trauma. She had previously dated Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015, following which she dated Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola on and off from February 2016 to March 2019.

After the duo parted ways, Danny slammed Olivia in a now-deleted Instagram post but later cleared it up as a case of miscommunication. In a confessional on The Culpo Sisters trailer, Olivia said:

“I was with somebody who did really horrible, horrible things...I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word.”

Olivia is currently in a relationship with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and the pair recently celebrated their third anniversary in June 2022.

Olivia has over 5 million followers on Instagram, while Aurora has over 130K and Sophia has 202K followers.

The Culpo Sisters has teased a lot of love, laughter, tears, and drama in its trailer. Viewers will have to tune in on November 7, 2022 to find out how the season pans out for them. The show is produced by Propagate for TLC and Discovery+.

