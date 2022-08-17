In Photos: Christian McCaffrey drops racy vacation pics featuring former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is living his best life. Considered one of the best running and receiving backs in the NFL, the 26-year-old is loving life on vacation.

The running back was snapped with former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo on Sunday as they took time to post some photos. While it's unclear if the pair are, in fact, together, the pictures that Culpo posted on her Instagram page might suggest otherwise.

The pair posing on the rail of their boat. Photo via Olivia Culpo Instagram.

The pair share an embrace while showing some affection towards each other. Photo via Olivia Culpo Instagram.

Culpo, 30, won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition before she stepped it up and won Miss USA. In 2012, she won the big one, Miss Universe.

She is also a social media influencer and has a lot of followers on all her channels. She has collaborated with the likes of Uberliss and L'Oréal while also being a feature on a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2018.

McCaffrey facing important season in 2022

Carolina Panthers Training Camp

The 26-year-old running back is facing a defining season in 2022. McCaffrey has not completed a full NFL season since 2019 and since the start of 2020, he has only played a grand total of 10 games out of a possible 32.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #ForeverNE #NFL Multiple Patriots and Panthers players were ejected from joint practice for fighting. Christian McCaffrey was the best player on the field. #KeepPounding Multiple Patriots and Panthers players were ejected from joint practice for fighting. Christian McCaffrey was the best player on the field. #KeepPounding #ForeverNE #NFL https://t.co/YEaN5fhb47

When on the field, the Panthers look like a different beast as the offense virtually revolves around him. In 2018, the running back ammassed 1,098 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while catching 107 balls for 867 yards and six touchdowns.

He went even better in 2019, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns. These are some serious numbers, but given that he was used so much on nearly every down, it seems to have taken its toll.

He suffered an ankle injury last year and was placed on injured reserve for the second time after his hamstring injury in Week 5. The running back has also had injuries to his shoulder and thigh throughout his time in the league.

The Panthers will want to have a fit and firing McCaffrey in 2022 as their chances of winning games and even making the playoffs skyrocket with him on the field.

