Who is Olivia Culpo's boyfriend? Former Miss Universe forced to cover up in order to board American Airlines flight

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was halted at the airport for a strange reason. The 29-year-old model was traveling to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when she was almost prevented from boarding an American Airlines flight because of her outfit.

Culpo was wearing an all-black outfit, with a crop top, biker shorts, and a long cardigan. Upon reaching the boarding gate, the gate agent asked her to either put on a blouse or not board the plane.

Culpo's sister Aurora took to her Instagram story to make the accusations against American Airlines as she recorded footage showcasing her sister's outfit and deemed it not to be inappropriate or offensive.

Alongside footage of her story, Aurora criticized the ultimatum given to her sister by the airline's authorities.

"I'm confused. Tell me that's not so f***ed up.''

Culpo later changed into an oversized hoodie which she borrowed from her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Who is Olivia Culpo's boyfriend Christian McCaffrey?

Olivia Culpo was traveling to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Aurora and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

25-year-old McCaffrey is an American football player currently playing for the Carolina Panthers in the National Football League. In the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, McCaffrey was selected by the Carolina Panthers as the eighth overall pick.

With a $21.5 million signing bonus, McCaffrey signed a new $64 million contract with the Panthers in April 2020, earning him the highest paid running back in the NFL. As for his NFL record, McCaffrey has scored 47 touchdowns, recovered 7 fumbles, and rushed 3,346 yards since 2017.

On the personal front, McCaffrey and Culpo first met in 2012 via mutual friends, but the former pageant winner had doubts about dating another athlete. Culpo was previously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow and was in a relationship with Danny Amendola for two years, from 2016 to 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

Culpo finally gave in and started dating McCaffrey in June 2019. She took to her Instagram in September 2021 to support her boyfriend at the football game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish