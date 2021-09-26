Who is Olivia Culpo? All you need to know about Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend

Olivia Culpo set social media ablaze when she jokingly mentioned Christian McCaffrey, her boyfriend, would be getting laid.

Christian McCaffrey, who was recently injured in a game between his team, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans, can at least count some tenderness coming off the field, even as he gets injured on it. So, who is Christian McCaffrey's lucky lady and what is Olivia Culpo's background? We did the research so you do not have to.

What does Olivia Culpo do?

Olivia Culpo is successful in her own right, and isn't famous just because her boyfriend happens to be an NFL player. She came to prominence in 2012, where she won multiple beauty pageants. She won Miss Rhode Island USA, which allowed her to progress to the Miss USA pageant, which she also won. This allowed her to participate in the Miss Universe pageant, in which she was again crowned the champion.

Apart from participating in beauty pageants, she has a significant following on social media. As a social media influencer, Olivia Culpo carries a lot of heft with her fans online, who follow her every move and listen to her recommendations. She has worked for many reputed brands. In addition to that, she has also had multiple film roles in movies such as 'I Feel Pretty', has featured as a model on SI, and participated in reality TV shows such as 'Model Squad' in 2018.

On a personal front, before she dated Christian McCaffrey, she was involved in a romantic relationship with musician Nick Jonas. She dated him from 2013 to 2015 and most likely parted ways on good terms. She wished him happiness on his engagement to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

In 2015, she was linked to Tim Tebow, but we are independently unable to establish if there is any truth in those rumors. But what we can say for certain is that Olivia Culpo was indeed dating another NFL player before Christian McCaffrey. She was in a romantic relationship with Danny Amendola from 2016 to 2019. They were quite an item and were seen together at numerous events, such as the ESPYS.

Also Read

Olivia Culpo with Danny Amendola at the the 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Now, however, she is in a committed relationship with Christian McCaffrey and giving him all the love he needs as he continues to recover from his injury.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar