What time will The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 1 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more details explored

The Culpo Sisters are ready to take LA by storm. The latest TLC show, which premieres on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET on TLC, is set to showcase what sisterly love is all about, and that includes catfights as well!

Having a sister can be both a blessing and a curse, and if there are three, it’s bound to be plain chaos. Sibling rivalry takes on a whole new meaning on the show, and the three Culpos prove how they love each other and, at the same time, make each other's lives a living hell.

TLC’s press release reads:

"Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters – you never know what they’re going to wear…or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follows Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles."

It further states:

"What are their careers? Don’t ask their parents Susan and Peter - they wouldn't be able to tell you! For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way."

All about The Culpo Sisters season 1 premiere

The Culpo Sisters will revolve around the 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia. While the sisters are extremely close, they have different personalities and traits that lead them to lock horns quite frequently. Aurora, who is the eldest, is often seen as the mother figure, while Sophia considers herself to be the peacemaker of the group.

In the premiere episode of the show, viewers will see the sisters in their element as they use their small-town charm and vibrant personalities to stand out in LA, the place they now call home.

In a first-look promo uploaded to YouTube, the Culpo sisters offered a sneak-peek of what can be expected once the show airs. In the promo, Olivia stated that she moved to LA, and her sisters, who couldn’t live without her, followed her to the city.

The show also features the sisters’ parents who “have absolutely no idea” what Olivia does. In their confessional, they said that people call Olivia an influencer but they don’t buy it:

"We don’t know because we’re not influenced by it. Sorry."

The family has no boundaries, filters, and “no shortage of drama," and in the clip, the sisters are seen arguing over clothes.

The Culpo Sisters star opened up, for the first time ever, about her past relationship and how it made her feel less than human. The former Miss Universe opened up to E! News about it in an interview and said that she hopes to help other people in similar situations.

She said:

"You have to just thank terrible experiences like that. They make you stronger. They make you better and make you appreciate what you have now and never make the same mistakes twice."

Olivia is currently dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey. While the sportsman is supportive of her endeavors, he will not be appearing on The Culpo Sisters as he doesn’t want to be a part of the reality show lifestyle. During her appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she said that her relationship will probably be the biggest challenge while filming since she wants to respect that her partner does not want to be on the show.

Tune in on November 7 to see what happens when The Culpo Sisters take on LA. Episodes of the show will be available to stream the day after they air on Discovery+.

