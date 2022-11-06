What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 11 air on TLC? Big announcements and more

Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 will air on TLC on Sunday, November 6, at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to watch the two-hour-long episode on TLC Go a day after the television broadcast, i.e., on November 7.

After a rollercoaster journey over the past few episodes, Liz and Big Ed's relationship will finally take a good turn as the couple makes up for each other in their fights via a massage. Moreover, Liz and Andrei will tell their fathers that they are pregnant before posting it online.

The episode description reads:

"Libby and Andrei make a big announcement; Angela shows Michael proof of his questionable behavior; Ed and Liz spice things up in a peculiar way; Yara's plan leaves Jovi in disbelief; Kim makes a grand romantic gesture."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 11?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz and Andrei will make a pregnancy announcement in front of their fathers in the Green Canyon. While Liz's father becomes overwhelmed with joy, he couldn't help but wonder how other members of Liz's family would react. Her father's anxiety comes after Liz had earlier posted the announcement online before telling them in real life.

The couple will also be seen going to a family therapy session where things will get heated as Andrei blames Liz's family for complaining about him to the immigration authorities without any proof.

Kim and Usman have been facing issues in their relationship for some time due to the latter's mother's resistance to their marriage. However, as per the preview clip, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star will try to convince Usman to marry her in the episode by organizing a grand proposal in her room.

Usman does not expect such a grand gesture, but he appreciates the decorations. As seen in a preview, he says yes to Kim's proposal despite it being not so usual in Usman's culture. However, things do not remain happy for a long time, as the couple can be seen fighting in the same preview. Kim complains to Usman about him being on his phone all the time when she wants them to plan on adopting a baby together.

Jenny and Sumit will go to a dance class together, with Jenny wearing a traditional Indian suit.

Yara will tell Jovi that she has been miserable in the US for the past two and a half years and wants to stay back in Prague. The latter would be shocked to see Yara planning a life for herself without him in a new country when they had just come to town to visit her mother amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Angela and Michael, who have been in a tough spot over Instagram handles, will fight each other again as Angela talks to another man in front of Michael. Earlier, Angela had made plans to meet the same man, a stripper, in Canada while being married to Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In the same preview, Michael can be seen leaving Angela's room after telling her that she was taking it too far.

Additionally, Shaeeda's friend will suggest that she "forget" to take a couple of birth pills without informing Bilal about the same in order to get pregnant.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The show is also available to watch on TLC Go a day after the television premiere.

