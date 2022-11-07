Who are The Culpo Sisters’ parents? Meet the girls’ family ahead of season 1 premiere

The Culpo Sisters are all set to showcase their lives on TLC as they navigate the competitive world of business and all-things content creation. The three self-made sisters and influencers—Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia—have come a long way in their professional lives with the support of their parents, Peter and Susan.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“There's no shortage of laughter and tears and sibling rivalry with these three- especially when it comes to their careers... or a stolen item of clothing. With the support from their brothers and parents, the series will follow the trio of sisters as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first.”

The new series starts on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

The Culpo Sisters’ father is a restaurateur and mother a musician

The Culpo Sisters’ father, Peter, is a restauranteur. He has opened several restaurants in the Boston area. Meanwhile, their mother, Susan, is a musician. She has played viola for various groups, like the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Symphony. They are also parents to two sons, Pete and Gus.

Although the parents are proud of the sisters' achievements, they are clueless about their daughter's influencer career. They still don’t know what their daughters do for a living. In a preview clip of The Culpo Sisters, when a crew member asked:

"How would you describe the girls' careers now? What do they do?"

Their mother, Susan, opened up about her thoughts during the mom-and-dad confessional and said:

"Please tell us, we don't know. I know that Olivia sends me often very many photographs of herself and says ‘Pick your fave.’"

Adding to the comment, their father, Peter, then talked about his daughters' influencer mailings:

“They get like 10 or 20 packages a day. They act like it's a job — they have to open them up and pull out this cool stuff.”

Susan added:

“So what the hell do they do, okay? 'Cause I don't know!”

The mom-of-five also joked about Olivia being an influencer, and said:

“They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know ’cause we’re not influenced by it. Sorry.”

Peter and Susan have always been vocal about their daughters' choices. In April, Peter dubbed Olivia’s outfit as “inappropriate,” and argued that her outfit was a bit too revealing after a flight debacle.

At the time, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram Stories to ask her fans whether they thought her outfit—a denim mini skirt with a matching denim jacket and beige turtleneck—was inappropriate. As per Page Six, Peter said in a series of clips:

“It’s not age-appropriate. Yeah, underwear, that’s what I mean. I thought she had on a bodysuit or something underneath it.”

To which Olivia responded,

“Dad, it’s a skirt!”

While her mom, Susan, agreed with her outfit, Peter continued to argue:

“No. No, it’s not!”

In the end, Olivia’s fans did not agree with Peter. In a poll shared on her Instagram Story, 77% said the skirt in question was “fine.”

Despite all the ups and downs, the family are very close to each other. In the new season of The Culpo Sisters, the daughters will plan their parents' 35th anniversary party and also travel back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant.

The Culpo Sisters will air on TLC on November 7, at 9 pm ET. The show can also be viewed on Discovery+ on the same day.

