Love is Blind season 2 star Kyle Abrams seems to have found love again. After splitting with Deepti Vempati, Kyle shared a video on his Instagram on Friday, November 18 where he and his new girlfriend Tania Leanos can be seen enjoying each other’s company.

Tania Leanos also shared a video with many photos of the couple together at different events.

According to her LinkedIn, Tania is the founder of DFC (DeLeanos Financial Corp) and has been working with the organization as the vice president for 11 years. She was recently seen performing at the Sunset KeniaLea.Co Fashion Show with Kenia Leanos and often collaborates with Kenia’s clothing brand on Instagram.

Kyle Abrams' girlfriend Tania Leanos is a finance consultant

Leanos is skilled in finance, psychology, criminal law, and journalism. She has an associate’s degree in political science and government from Trinton college. Tania received her Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and corrections from the University of Illinois Chicago in 2020.

She has also been working as an advisor at DFC for the past five years, providing customers with life insurance, retirement insurance, and many other annuities. Tania has a white Shih Tzu dog named Ketchup.

Kyle Abrams announced his split from Deepti in September 2022 and revealed that he had "embarked on a new relationship" but did not disclose the name of the mystery woman. Deepti had told Love is Blind fans at the time that it was hard for her to see Kyle move on because she cared about him. Deepti also added:

"But I have met (Kyle's girlfriend) before and she’s very sweet and, you know, I just want the best for him."

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati's relationship timeline

In the pods, Kyle Abrams connected with Shaina Hurley and, despite being from different religious backgrounds, they tried to make it work. However, in episode 6, Shaina left Kyle to pursue a relationship with Shayne. Deepti got engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee in Love is Blind season 2.

Shake badmouthed Deepti during her time in the experiment and even confessed that he did not find her physically attractive. During the vows, Deepti confidently rejected Shake by saying:

"I'm choosing myself and I’m going to say no."

Deepti's brother came out in her support and called out Shake for commenting on Deepti’s body and insecurities. During the reunion, Kyle confessed that he made a mistake and should have asked Deepti to marry her.

The pair got together after that and were seen by fans in Wicker Park, Chicago, together in March 2022. Kyle and Deepti were also featured on Love Is Blind: After the Altar where Deepti said:

"I just want to be around him all the time, honestly."

Deepti wanted Kyle Abrams to be her husband and confessed that she could see herself spending the rest of her life with him.

However, after the finale of the show aired, the couple shared that they were no longer together. Deepti told Entertainment Tonight that they were on “different paths” wanting "different things out of life," so decided to break up.

In another interview, Deepti shared how the couple had communication problems and how the pressure of the "outside world" had impacted their relationship, causing them to split.

Currently, no couple from Love is Blind Season 2 is together.

