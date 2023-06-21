Who is Adrian Hassan? Meet the single father from The Bachelorette season 20

The Bachelorette season 20 is all set to premiere this month, featuring lead star Charity Lawson and her 25 suitors. One of the contestants is Adrian Hassan, a 33-year-old realtor from Northridge, California. He will arrive at the Bachelorette villa alongside other suitors to impress Charity.

According to his ABC bio, he is a single father who celebrated her daughter Zahra’s first birthday in March 2023. He is a family man who is searching for a life partner. In addition to being a family man, Adrian is a fitness enthusiast and a personal trainer.

Only time will tell whether all his qualities will impress Charity in the upcoming season of the Bachelor Nation franchise.

Adrian Hassan is an actor who has majored in criminal justice

The Bachelorette season 20 is not Adrian Hassan’s first experience on camera. According to his Instagram bio, he is also an actor with an IMDb page. He has appeared in a 2021 movie, Asbury Park, and two shorts — Mid-Coitus (2021) and Friendzoned (2018).

As per his ABC bio, Adrian has majored in criminal justice in college but is currently working as a realtor.

“Adrian is a single father with a big heart! This caring family man comes from a blended household with seven stepsiblings. Adrian is a believer in true love and wants to find the right person by his side to build their empire, share experiences and grow old together,” his bio reads.

“Adrian is most proud of his personal health journey, having recently undergone a huge fitness transformation, and is now a personal trainer helping others reach their health goals. Charity, we know you’re looking for a husband, but do you need a spotter, too?” it adds.

It further states that he enjoys playing Topgolf, and if he had an option, he would have become a “culinary traveler.”

On his Instagram, Adrian has posted several pictures of his one-year-old daughter Zahra, along with many workout clips and pictures.

Who are The Bachelorette season 20 suitors?

The Bachelorette season 20 will welcome a group of 25 suitors. Take a look at the list of their name, age, and place:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nic,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio.

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette's upcoming season reads:

“Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

The Bachelorette season 20, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC and on Hulu the next day.

Poll : 0 votes