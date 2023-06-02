The Bachelorette season 20: Meet the 25 suitors vying for Charity Lawson's heart

Charity Lawson is all set to be the Bachelorette of season 20, with plenty of eligible studs lining up at her doorstep to be her next big love. The Bachelorette season 20 is all set to premiere on Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

Lawson, 27, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, was the fourth runner-up on season 27 of The Bachelor. She excited the show after Zack Shallcross met her family during hometown dates.

The Bachelorette season 20 is bringing in men from all backgrounds and professions one could ever imagine. The set of contestants includes unconventional professionals like firefighter, underwater welder, travel nurse, tech recruiter, airline pilot, yacht captain, and many more.

The 25 men vying for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette include a pro wrestler, an attorney, and more

1) Aaron B.

The former football player currently hustling as a software salesman is looking for a chance at love. The 29-year-old is passionate, patient, understanding, and a self-proclaimed lovelorn. The San Diego resident is also into rap music and enjoys listening to Tyler the Creator, which justifies his looking for his la la girl.

2) Aaron S.

The 33-year-old real-life Superman describes himself as a loving partner with a mysterious side. The Bachelorette suitor has the mindset that he could do anything and has even done it in the past, including cage diving with great white sharks. The San Diego resident loves to go surfing and paddleboarding.

3) Adrian

The 34-year-old realtor is a single father looking for true love and someone with whom he could build his empire. The Bachelorette suitor hails from a caring family with seven stepsiblings. The Northridge resident recently went through a huge fitness transformation, and now he's also a personal trainer in California.

4) Brayden Bowers

The 24-year-old is a travel nurse hailing from San Diego, California. Brayden has big plans for his future, and the only major piece missing is a wife. He's hoping to find the same with Charity Lawson. He hopes his future wife is adventurous, honest, and, most importantly, loves his dog, River, just like he does.

5) Caleb Arthur

The Michigan-born is a resident physician who recently completed years of medical training and is all set to find his love. He is a workaholic, as he spends 80 hours a week working, and when he has some free time on his hands, he likes to unwind with a hike, meet up with friends, or have a movie night with takeout.

6) Caleb B.

The professional wrestler is a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeves. Hailing from Orlando, Florida, the 24-year-old wants to start a family soon as he is extremely close to his family. He is willing to go above and beyond for someone he loves, as in the past he has hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his special someone.

7) Chris

The former football star has two Guinness World Records: one for the highest standing box jump and another for the highest standing backflip. The 27-year-old describes himself as a confident, committed, and passionate man. The Whiteplains, New York, resident is looking for his ride or die.

8) Dotun

The 30-year-old medical specialist comes from a large Nigerian-American family. This New Yorker has a zest for life; once he went on a spontaneous 45-day trip around Europe. He is looking for someone with the same passion and hopes to find it in Charity Lawson.

9) James

Hailing from Chicago, James is an attorney who grew up on an apple farm and would like to take someone on a first date to his family farm for a romantic picnic. The 28-year-old is looking for his future wife to be outgoing and would love to travel around the world with him.

10) Joe

He is a tech operations director hailing from San Francisco, California. This 32-year-old has worked hard to achieve his professional goals and travel around the world. Joe is looking for someone who enjoys the journey of life like he does. He is also known for showing off his moves at EDM music festivals.

11) Joey

Joey is a tennis pro who, soon after graduation, realized he couldn't stay as a corporate man, so he moved to Hawaii to teach his favorite sport. The 27-year-old loves spending time on the court during the day and watching the sunset with friends in the evening.

12) John

The 27-year-old works as a data scientist. He loves re-reading the Harry Potter series, listening to Chelsea Cutler's music, and trying out new cuisine in New York. He is known for his TikTok moves, as he has already mastered all the trends, and adding to the mix is that he has been to five out of seven continents so far.

13) John Henry

The 30-year-old has a deep love for the ocean, and he is quite passionate about his work as an underwater welder. His dream is to take his future wife on a deep dive into aquatic exploration. The Virginia native also loves going to the gym and working out to the tunes of ASAP Rocky.

14) Josh

The 28-year-old gave up a lucrative career on Wall Street as well as a graduate program at Harvard in order to devote himself to a nonprofit organization focused on constructing affordable housing worldwide. Hailing from Pennsylvania, he likes to put a lot of effort into his romantic gestures.

15) Kaleb K.

The former Division 1 football player is a loyal, caring, and consistent partner. The 26-year-old hailing from Georgia is now a construction salesman who will go the extra mile to support his significant other's interests.

16) Khalid

This 28-year-old is described as a sweet soul who comes from a big Muslim family. The Dearborn resident is a tech recruiter who loves hitting the gym and jamming to SZA.

17) Michael

The yacht captain believes that if a woman feels safe and taken care of, her energy will be reciprocated with the same enthusiasm. The 28-year-old wants a big family, as he grew up as an only child. The Chicago resident loves spending time with his grandfather.

18) Nick

The New Jersey resident is an HR executive who has traveled the world and is looking for a partner to go on adventures with. The 32-year-old loves to cook and would like to cook a dream meal for Keanu Reeves, Bill Burr, Taylor Swift, and maybe The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson.

19) Peter

The 33-year-old is an airline pilot who has traveled the world and hopes to take his future wife too. He describes himself as the life of the party and can't wait to see if The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson will be the perfect match.

20) Sean

The Tampa resident is a software sales rep who recently bought his first house and loves golfing and going on boat rides with friends when he is not working. The 25-year-old hopes to bring Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette star, home and make her meet his French bulldog.

21) Spencer

The 32-year-old medical sales director is a single dad and has a lot of life experiences to share with The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson. He has changed careers and pursued a master's degree. The California resident enjoys bike rides along the ocean.

22) Tanner

The Pittsburgh resident is a mortgage lender who is also a fitness instructor. The 30-year-old has rescued over 50 dogs and hopes to rescue more with his future wife. The Bachelorette suitor is looking for his forever partner, hoping to find it in Charity Lawson.

23) Taylor

The 32-year-old is a loan officer with class clown energy. The Ohio resident is a self-described goofball who would love to make breakfast in bed for his future wife. After work, the Bachelorette suitor can be found taking his dog Alfred for a walk.

24) Warwick

The 27-year-old is a construction manager who describes himself as loyal, kind, and adorably awkward. The Nashville resident is close to his family, and has been to Japan multiple times given his mom's Japanese roots, which are extremely important to him.

25) Xavier

He is a biomedical scientist who wants to shower his future partner with compliments. The 27-year-old's parents have been happily married for 30 years, and he wants the same kind of relationship with his future wife. The Carrboro resident is 6 feet tall and is all set for The Bachelorette.

