“Doesn’t feel sincere”: The Bachelor fans react to Greer Blitzer’s blackface apology on Women Tell All episode

The Bachelor season 27 welcomed back all the suitresses on its Women Tell All episode, which aired on Tuesday on ABC.

While a lot of drama played out in the latest episode, host Jesse Palmer addressed Greer Blitzer’s blackface controversy on camera. Although she has apologized for her comments in the past, Greer did it again on the show.

Some fans felt that her apology was rehearsed and put out to make The Bachelor franchise look good.

For those unaware, Greer landed in controversy when the season started. She was slammed for defending a Lamar High School student who appeared at a party donning blackface. The incident took place in 2016.

A Reddit user pulled out the suitress’ comments from her social media and posted them online. At the time, Greer apologized on Instagram.

The Bachelor fans gave mixed reactions to Greer Blitzer’s apology

In The Bachelor season 27 episode 9, Greer Blitzer addressed the issue and apologized for her racist comments. She stated that she had learned from her mistake and apologized to the Black community.

While some fans praised her, some found her apology “rehearsed.” Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Katherine @prodkath I mean s/o for making Greer address it butttttt did anyone else feel her apology was a lil to rehearsed/planned? #TheBachelor I mean s/o for making Greer address it butttttt did anyone else feel her apology was a lil to rehearsed/planned? #TheBachelor

JAY3 @hayejunt hilarious to imagine the editors combing through all the women tell all footage trying to find shots of anyone not white nodding so they could splice it in to greer's apology #TheBachelor hilarious to imagine the editors combing through all the women tell all footage trying to find shots of anyone not white nodding so they could splice it in to greer's apology #TheBachelor

Diamond @Diamond_taee #TheBachelor Greer practiced that apology 100 times before going to women tell all lmao #womentellall Greer practiced that apology 100 times before going to women tell all lmao #womentellall #TheBachelor

Shari💙🇺🇦🌻 🌊🧷🌈 @ShariLPhelps

It's all for show in my opinion.

There needed to be much more sincerity to that rehearsed response. Not good enough. @liljulsie I agree with this 100%!!!It's all for show in my opinion.There needed to be much more sincerity to that rehearsed response. Not good enough. @liljulsie I agree with this 100%!!!It's all for show in my opinion.There needed to be much more sincerity to that rehearsed response. Not good enough.

Reactions of fans who appreciated Greer's apology:

(An)Drew Wong @AndrewRW45



Considering Bach’s history *this* isn’t everything but bringing this Professor on also is a step 🏾



#TheBachelor Pretty solid apology + self-reflection and seems Greer’s doin the work to do/get better. Doubt she’ll be the next Bach tho.Considering Bach’s history *this* isn’t everything but bringing this Professor on also is a step Pretty solid apology + self-reflection and seems Greer’s doin the work to do/get better. Doubt she’ll be the next Bach tho.Considering Bach’s history *this* isn’t everything but bringing this Professor on also is a step 👍🏾#TheBachelor

Bennett’s Jawline @BennettJawline #thebachelor Greer’s apology actually seemed genuine and like she’s taken the time to really learn and reflect. I hope it’s real. Seeing the franchise address their issues for once is actual progress. #bachelor #bachelor abc #womentellall Greer’s apology actually seemed genuine and like she’s taken the time to really learn and reflect. I hope it’s real. Seeing the franchise address their issues for once is actual progress. #bachelor #thebachelor #bachelorabc #womentellall

Maddie G. @MadsTweetsBach



#TheBachelor Also, I appreciate Greer’s apology and think it’s sincere. She backed up her apology with action and learned more about the subject Also, I appreciate Greer’s apology and think it’s sincere. She backed up her apology with action and learned more about the subject #TheBachelor

In the Women Tell All episode, host Jesse Palmer started the conversation on the topic.

He said:

“The truth is, as a franchise we've done a very poor job in the past in addressing serious topics head on. We’re not going to miss that opportunity here tonight.”

He then offered Greer another chance to apologize for her blackface comments.

She stated:

“What I failed to mention in my apology was, uh, that what happened was racist. It's not about the intent, it's about the impact. This acquaintance of mine that I knew performing blackface was racist. Me defending it was racist. My ignorance was racist. And I'm just so ashamed. I'm just deeply sorry that I hurt the Black community."

Greer further mentioned that she visited Dr. Kira Banks, the co-founder of the Institute for Healing, Justice and Equity at St. Louis University, for help. To note, the doctor was sitting in the audience.

The medical sales representative added that she also did a lot of research on the subject to educate herself.

Greer continued:

"I just realized it was a symbolism for dehumanizing the Black community. Defending that girl was racist.”

This was a huge step for the franchise towards a positive path because the issue was not addressed in The Bachelorette season 19. Winner Erich Schwer was involved in a blackface controversy where he himself donned the look in high school and posted pictures online.

Although he apologized online, the topic was not addressed during the show's After the Final Rose segment.

Meanwhile, Greer’s apology has been received with mixed reactions.

Her journey on The Bachelor started with a first impression rose before the rose ceremony. But her confidence soon seemed to go down when Zach Shallcross picked other women over her for one-on-one dates. In one of the previous episodes, she contracted COVID and didn’t get a chance to spend time with Zach.

Once she recovered, Zach visited her and sent her home as he didn’t feel they had a romantic connection anymore.

The Bachelor season 27 will return next week with its Fantasy Suite round. Zach will then have to pick his final partner among Gabi, Ariel, and Kaity.

ABC also announced the next Bachelorette, which is Charity Lawson. She will return with 30 men to find love after Zach broke her heart on The Bachelor.

Poll : 0 votes