The Bachelorette season 20: Who went home and who was saved by Charity Lawson?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC this Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode featured Charity Lawson meeting her 25 suitors for the first time and testing her connection with everyone. She is supposed to go on multiple dates with these men over the next 10 weeks, so that she can choose her final partner.

In the first episode, Charity’s brother pretended to be a bartender so that he could spy on the men and see what they actually think about her, so that she could give her first roses. Ultimately, she listened to her own gut and heart, hoping that the men would respect her decision.

The six men who were eliminated in the first night itself were:

Chris Spell Joe Menzia Khalid Hassan Nic Barber Peter Cappio Taylor Pegg

Brayden Bowers received the first impression rose, despite her brother’s dislike for him. The other men who received the rose were:

Aaron Bryant John Buresh Xavier Bonner Joey Graziadei Caleb Balgaard Warwick Reider Aaron Schwartzman Caleb Arthur Adrian Hassan James Pierce Sean McLaughlin Michael Barbour Tanner Courtad Dotun Olubeko Kaleb Kim John Henry Spurlock Josh Young Spencer Storbeck

The remaining 19 men are still in The Bachelorette race for Charity’s heart.

Recap of The Bachelorette episode 1

ABC's description of the episode read:

"Twenty-five men travel across the country searching for love and hoping to find it with bachelorette Charity Lawson."

Host Jesse Palmer introduced Charity in front of the cameras as the new bachelorette and the former member of The Bachelor season 23. While it was raining outside, the show began as usual with men getting out of the limo and greeting Charity one by one.

Charity was impressed by the words of some men but found herself pulling away from some other cast members.

Charity was looking for authentic men as it was the trait she valued the most.

While meeting her, Joey gave her a sweet Hawaiian flower and Caleb had Charity listen to his heart with a stethoscope, as he was a doctor. Chris did a backflip and John brought her a fortune cookie which read:

"You will meet the man of your dreams. His name is John."

Lawson called Spencer a “wild card” as he asked her to hit him in his private part as a part of martial arts training.

Charity’s brother Nehemiah wore a fake wig to spy on the men and see what they actually thought of Charity. Charity’s first kiss of the season was with Xavier Bonner and she hoped that all the men were as great as him.

Brayden also kissed Charity and told everyone about the same, including the waiter who was actually Charity’s brother.

Spencer revealed that he had a son in a very nervous tone. Meanwhile, James gifted Charity a box of donuts and cider.

Despite her brother’s advice that Brayden had a lot of ego, she gave him the first impression rose for The Bachelorette season 20 for being giddy so early on.

The other men on The Bachelorette were disappointed by this but gladly accepted their own roses. Former Bachelorettes Desiree Hartsock and JoJo Fletcher sent her wishes through small videos, which were shown in the middle of episodes.

The Bachelorette will air on ABC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes