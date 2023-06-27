"Who saw that coming?": The Bachelorette fans shocked as Brayden gets the first impression rose

The Bachelorette season 20 premieried on ABC this Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode featured Charity Lawson meeting her 25 propspective suitors as they tried to impress her with words and tricks. Charity's brother also appeared on the episode by pretending to be a bartender and analysing the men on his own.

One of the contestants, 24-year-old Brayden, impressed Charity with his sweet words and the two talked about their dating history, after which they kis*ed.

Even though the conversation was very short, Brayden could not stop boasting about kis*ing Lawson and told all the other men about what he just did.

He even mentioned it to Nehemiah, Charity’s brother who was pretending to be a bartender. This made Nehemiah think that he had a lot of ego and warned Charity later that his “arrogance” and “cockiness” might be “problematic.”

Charity was concerned by this statement as she liked Brayden and talked to him about it. Brayden turned it around by saying that he was not trying to be cocky:

"It was like, if I was in your shoes and I had that connection, I would’ve given you my first impression rose."

Lawson was impressed by the statment and gave Brayden the first impression rose, shocking all The Bachelorette fans.

They did not think that she would give such an important rose to someone her brother specifically warned her against.

The Bachelorette fans shocked by Charity's decision

Charity did not take the first rose decision lightly and was glad that Brayden talked to her brother unintentionally about their connection. She praised him for being a “breath of fresh air” and made her final decision right there and then.

This was shocking as the other men were waiting outside, thinking that Charity wasn't happy with him and must be eliminating him.

The Bachelorette fans were as shocked as the other contestants and slammed charity for her final decision.

Bach Opinions @bach_opinions I just simply can not do an entire season of Brayden. Please let her see the light early!! #TheBachelorette I just simply can not do an entire season of Brayden. Please let her see the light early!! #TheBachelorette

KCW @KarChristiansen I love charity and trust her judgement but Brayden would personally give me my worst impression rose #thebachelorette I love charity and trust her judgement but Brayden would personally give me my worst impression rose #thebachelorette

giggler @BRAVOpinionsbyJ HOW DID BRAYDEN END UP WITH THE FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE ???? #TheBachelorette HOW DID BRAYDEN END UP WITH THE FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE ???? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/3tvgjmV56t

kathleen @kathleen_hanley nehemiah when he finds out charity gave brayden the first impression rose #TheBachelorette nehemiah when he finds out charity gave brayden the first impression rose #TheBachelorette https://t.co/zKvfTB6aNq

Soapsy @Soapsy6 Brayden is so conflicting cause he has golden retriever energy, but with supervillain haircut and earrings #TheBachelorette Brayden is so conflicting cause he has golden retriever energy, but with supervillain haircut and earrings #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Q5G8SAIfXh

Carleen @IHateCarleen



#TheBachelorette I’m sorry but I think Brayden is an egomaniac especially for someone with a first grader’s name and now he’s gonna be the most obnoxious guy ever I’m sorry but I think Brayden is an egomaniac especially for someone with a first grader’s name and now he’s gonna be the most obnoxious guy ever #TheBachelorette https://t.co/myd8EXKUDK

Reality TV Chats @realitytvchatss



and it’s clear Charity makes messy decisions, but I am here for the mess. With Brayden getting the first impression rose…this season is going to be messyand it’s clear Charity makes messy decisions, but I am here for the mess. #thebachelorette With Brayden getting the first impression rose…this season is going to be messy and it’s clear Charity makes messy decisions, but I am here for the mess. #thebachelorette https://t.co/XbnDeRXAgo

More about Brayden Bowers

24-year-old California native Brayden is a travel nurse. He has worked for the US Army and completed his service earlier this year. He owns a dog, who he calls his son, named River.

Bowers likes to travel, fish, and a “good cigar lounge.” He is “not into meditation” and hopes his wife is “honest, adventurous and, most importantly, will love his dog, River.” His ABC bio reads:

"When Brayden loves, he loves hard and he is ready to put it all on the line to find his perfect match."

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

