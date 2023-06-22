Who is Brayden Bowers from The Bachelorette? Travel nurse bragging about getting close to Charity Lawson on day 1 leaves suitors annoyed

The Bachelorette season 20 is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC and will feature The Bachelor alum Charity Lawson and her 25 suitors. Brayden Bowers will be one of the lucky contestants who will get a k**s on the first day itself. Other suitors will be seen being annoyed at the travel nurse for boasting about k**sing Charity.

One of the suitors, Sean, said in a confession:

“I'm like, good job. You got a k**s, but told everyone. I think it's disrespectful for the rest of the guys. You need to get the f**k out.”

Brayden Bowers is a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego, California. Only time will tell whether the first k**s between him and Charity will bag him the first impression rose of the season.

Brayden Bowers is a Licensed Practical Nurse at US Army

Brayden Bowers will appear in The Bachelorette season 20 as one of Charity Lawson’s suitors. According to his LinkedIn page, he is a Licensed Practical Nurse at US Army where he started working in May 2017. It added that he graduated from Palomar College in Biology.

Brayden’s ABC bio describes him in detail and calls him hardworking and romantic while being as "funny as he is handsome.

“The travel nurse has big goals for his future but says there’s one major piece missing from his life – a wife. Brayden has been in serious relationships before but is excited about this unique opportunity to date Charity,” the bio reads.

The bio continues:

“When Brayden loves, he loves hard and he is ready to put it all on the line to find his perfect match. Brayden is hoping his future wife is honest, adventurous and, most importantly, will love his dog, River, as much as he does! Could Charity be the perfect match Brayden (and River) have been looking for?!”

It also mentions three fun facts about him. It states that Brayden is not a meditation guy who enjoys a “good cigar lounge,” and that he is looking for someone who knows salsa dance and can teach him.

Meanwhile, he is all set to woo Charity Lawson in The Bachelorette season 20. In a sneak peek video, she asked Braydon, during their first one-on-one, how he was feeling.

“I'm amazing. I’m here with you. I was stoked when I heard you were the Bachelorette," he told Charity.

The two shared their first k**s, leaving other suitors jealous and annoyed. They became more frustrated when Brayden started bragging about the k**s to his fellow contestants. He stated that he was “ready for that first impression rose.”

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres on June 26

In addition to Brayden Bowers, The Bachelorette season 20 also welcomes Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian, Caleb A., James, Joe, Caleb B., Christopher, Dotun, Joseph “Joey,” John., Josh, Kaleb K., Michael, John Henry, Nicholas Peter, Sean, Spencer, Tanner, Taylor, Warwick, Xavier, and Ahmad Khalid.

The first episode of the upcoming season will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

The official description of the episode reads:

“Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

Viewers will also be able to watch the episode the following day on Hulu. Every Monday, ABC will air a new episode of The Bachelorette season 20.

