Generation Gap season 2 release date, air time, and plot on ABC

The second season of Generation Gap will premiere on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Several streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu, and YouTube TV will also provide their viewers with access to the latest episodes. The show debuted on television with its first season in 2022, and has since generated quite the buzz among fans.

Season 2 of the popular series will be hosted by Kelly Ripa, and kids will be paired with their grandparents for a quiz game. Throughout the show, they will be asked several interesting questions, and the team with the highest score will win.

Generation Gap's upcoming season: What can fans expect from the new installment?

The synopsis for the second season of Generation Gap states:

"Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. "Generation Gap" pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.”

It further mentions:

"Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel will serve as executive producers."

The format of the game show will remain the same. However, there is always the possibility of a surprise in the course of the season. In the previous season of the show, the winning team of episode 1, featuring a grandparent and grandson, won $24,250. Likewise, participants will receive huge cash prizes if they win the contest this time as well.

Based on the trailer, fans can see the kids and their grandparents struggling to answer many questions during the quiz, since the questions asked are based on the knowledge and trivia familiar to the opposite generation. Kids will be asked questions about the pop culture of the 90s, while grandparents will answer questions about the current generation.

So far, no information has been revealed about the guests this season. Kelly Ripa recently shared a post, asking her fans to try their luck by applying for the show a few weeks ago. The caption of the video shared by the host stated:

"Come on families! We are in the final weeks of casting and I can’t wait to meet you! Create a memory that will last a lifetime on my show Generation Gap! The deadline to apply is MARCH 17th so hurry up and apply today at generationgapcasting.com."

Who is Kelly Ripa, the host of season 2 of Generation Gap?

Kelly Ripa was born in Berlin, New Jersey, and is well known for her acting and hosting roles on television. Aside from this, the celebrity has been a host at Live! with Kelly and Mark since 2001. As an actress, her work has also been appreciated on ABC's All My Children and Hope & Faith.

Ripa is also the co-owner of a production company called Milojo, with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The couple has three children, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, and Joaquin Consuelos.

The actress shared the news of her new presenting job in May 2023, along with details about the summer premiere of the show's second season. She shared the following while promoting the show on her Instagram:

“Are you ready for round 2? The second season of #GenerationGap premieres June 29 on ABC, and stream on Hulu! @GenerationGap.”

As of now, the show has been filmed and is ready for broadcast. Watch Generation Gap season 2's latest episode on ABC on June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

