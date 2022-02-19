Friends: 3 star cameos that were not enjoyable 

One of the most incredible television shows ever made, Friends, is one of those shows that requires no introduction to sitcom lovers. First aired back in 1994, the show has managed to bag several awards over the years. It also witnessed the acting performances of some of the greatest television actors.

This ever-popular sitcom also featured several cameos throughout its tenure. Iconic actors have turned up for guest performances. However, not all of them did win the hearts of the viewers. In this article, we will talk about three such cameos that were not enjoyable.

Note: the list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's views.

Friends celebrity cameos that were not noteworthy

1) Bruce Willis

The Hollywood icon once made a guest appearance on the show, for which in 2000, he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The following year, he got nominated for the American Comedy Award in the category: Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series.

Willis was seen in the role of Paul Stevens, the overprotective father of Ross Geller's girlfriend, Elizabeth. He appeared in 3 episodes in season 6. But even after all the hype, Bruce's cameo is not considered enjoyable by a section of viewers.

2) George Clooney

The ever handsome Hollywood actor from Kentucky, USA, was seen on the show's first season. He was featured in episodes 16 and 17, "The One With Two Parts". The actor was seen in the role of a doctor.

However, his cameo alongside Noah Wyle wasn't great due to a crossover between Friends and ER. Those who did not watch ER found it very hard to relate to the twist in the plot. As a result, they felt least amused in these two episodes where Clooney was featured.

3) Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos is another American television star who appeared in the Friends-verse for a cameo in "The One With Chandler's Dad". Consuelos was seen in the role of a cop. One of his most memorable scenes was when he pulled Rachael over for overspeeding.

However, just like the other two stars on this list, Consuelos's cameo was not appreciated by a segment of fans. Perhaps for this reason, his name is not on the actors' roster on IMDb.

Despite these occasional goof-ups, Friends will forever continue to be one of the best sitcoms ever made, which viewers from different generations enjoy.

