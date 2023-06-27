"So creepy": The Bachelorette fans shocked to see Spencer's behavior in front of Charity, wonder if he is neurodivergent

The Bachelorette season 20 premiered on ABC on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Charity Lawson meeting the 25 suitors who will impress her in the upcoming weeks and try to become her official partner. While everyone seemed a little bit nervous and anxious, Charity was more caught off guard by a "wild card" contestant Spencer Storbeck.

Spencer was "terrified" to meet Lawson and kept in staring at her while fumbling. He mentioned that he knew martial arts and when she asked him to teach her a trick, he asked her to kick him in his private parts as a part of the lesson. Charity was shocked by this and said that she would never do that.

Spencer seemed delighted by it, as if he was actually expecting her to hit him, and walked away happily. He also seemed very nervous while talking to her later on and was afraid to even touch Charity's hand. When he told her that he had a son and she accepted the news, he said that she had made his "decade" and seemed to make some faces while he said that.

The Bachelorette fans were worried for Charity as they felt that Spencer was "creepy" and wondered if was an undiagnosed neurodivergent.

M.o.T.S @MelanieNickle #Teenmom Spencer was so creepy on the Bachelorette tonight, I kept thinking he looked like someone. I figured it out, Ryan from Teen mom. #TheBachelorette

Crazy American Behavior @StormsandSativa #BachelorNation #bachelorette I'm going to hold off snarking on Spencer. If there's any possibility of neurodivergency or anxiety disorders I don't want to be cruel. Maybe being on camera was much harder than he expected. #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette fans think Spencer is neurodivergent

During the episode and the confessionals, Spencer was seen unable to control his facial reactions and rubbing his eyes multiple times. This led fans to wonder if Spencer was neurodivergent and if that was why he was behaving the way he was.

The Bachelorette fans were also shocked when Charity Lawson gave him a rose, which means that he will be back next week. They felt that the producers had forced her to keep Spencer on the show. While some said that Spencer made them feel uncomfortable, others thought that he looked like he could either be a criminal or a villain from "The Dark Knight trilogy." Fans also expressed that they were scared of Spencer.

kat @wildkatappeared seeing ppl make fun of spencer makes me really uncomfortable bc i think he's socially awkward or even maybe on the spectrum? i don't want to assume but i see a lot of behaviors that would match up with something along those lines and ppl's are being very mean :/ #TheBachelorette

mar @ladymarmaluna idk yall spencer just seems neurodivergent to me - maybe chill on the hate? #TheBachelorette

HelenB @HelenBKind How in earth could she keep Spencer? Did Mgmt force her to keep him? #TheBachelorette

Zack @zjplusa



@BacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette #bachelorette Spencer seems like a villain from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Kay sweetz @sweetz_kay Just came over here to see if I'm the only one that has a weird feeling about Spencer!!! 🤯…. I just wanna ask him where the bodies at??? #TheBachelorette

katie @kayteemart poor charity mentally diagnosing tf out of Spencer right now 🥲 #TheBachelorette

Spencer Storbeck is a single father from California

Originally from Moorpark, California, Spencer Storbeck is the director of sales for a medical device company that helps people sleep well. He attended the University of Wyoming in 2016 and was the account manager for Sleeptest.com for 3 years. He is a single dad who wants to have the courage to shift his career and pursue a master’s degree.

According to his bio on ABC, if Spencer isn't talking to medical professionals for his job, he loves to ride his bike along the ocean.

"His ideal date would be going on a hike through the orange groves outside of hometown Moorpark," his bio adds.

Storbeck wants to run for the political office one day and he loves to read Jack Kerouac novels. He and Charity are in the same kind of medical field and he seems to have impressed her with his title of "dad."

ABC airs new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu and the network's website.

