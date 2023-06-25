Where is Spencer Storbeck from? The Bachelorette season 20 contestant helps people sleep

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette will return with a new installment on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It will document the lead Charity Lawson's journey to find love and a potential partner among the 26 suitors she'll be introduced to in the premiere episode.

Spencer Storbeck will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20 fighting for Charity Lawson's heart and time.

He is the Director of Sales for a medical device company and helps people manage their sleep better. The suitor will be seen trying to impress the lead and form a connection with her.

Charity Lawson was announced as the lead in March 2023, which left fans of the show thrilled. She was previously seen on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, where the star was eliminated after her hometown date.

As she embarks on the new journey to find love, it will be interesting to see what's in store for her.

Spencer Storbeck from The Bachelorette is a healthcare professional

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see charming suitors from all over the country, fighting for the lead Charity Lawson's attention on the first night. One of them is Spencer Storbeck from Moorpark, California, who will be seen stepping out of the limo to introduce himself to the lead in hopes of forming a meaningful connection.

Spencer received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wyoming in 2016.

He began his career as an account manager and assistant general manager from 2017-2020 at Sleeptest.com. They help people get sleep tests to understand sleep apnea better and get the required treatment.

The Bachelorette suitor worked as a strategic account manager briefly before becoming "Director of Region - Sleep Division" at Panthera Dental in 2021.

According to his LinkedIn page, the company "designs, manufactures, and markets dental prosthetics, implantology, and sleep breathing disorder solutions using a cutting-edge CAD/CAM process and superior quality materials."

Spencer is a single dad to a young son and has had his share of life experiences, which include having the courage to shift gears in his career and pursue a Master's degree.

According to his ABC bio, he's got "humor and heart." Although his job in healthcare administration has kept him busy, he makes time to pursue other hobbies, including riding his bike along the ocean.

The Bachelorette suitor has an ideal date in mind - "going on a hike through the orange groves outside of hometown Moorpark." If Spencer managed to reach the hometowns, then Charity can expect to go on a similar date.

Viewers will have to wait and find out if that happens in the series.

Spencer's official bio further reads:

"Did we mention he’s an amazing dad? Charity, we hope you like dad jokes!"

The Bachelorette suitor's bio also shared a few fun facts about him. Spencer's hero is Anthony Bourdain. The contestant likes to read Jack Kerouac novels, and dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.

Spencer has 454 followers on social media where he shares pictures with his friends and family. The count is bound to increase once he appears on the dating series.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette promises a fair share of entertainment and drama. With 26 suitors, the competition is fierce and tight.

They will all be at their best behavior, but are all of them there for the right reasons? Only time will tell who Charity picks as her partner by the end of the series.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

