Boldy James Car Accident: injuries explored as rapper is left seriously injured 

Detroit rapper Boldy James met with a serious two-car accident in his hometown on Monday, January 9. The rapper was hospitalized soon after the incident took place, leaving him in critical condition. According to his publicist, James underwent extensive surgery and is now in stable condition. James suffered a broken vertebra in his neck, among other injuries.

A statement from Boldy James' representatives noted:

“Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

The statement further added, noting:

“Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency personnel and first responders.” - via Instagram

Boldy James thanks his fans after surviving accident

After surviving his road accident, Boldy James shared a health update on Instagram. He said he was grateful to all his fans for their good wishes. The Fake Flowers singer, in an Instagram caption, along with a picture of his medical statement, wrote:

Various celebrities, including Eminem, took to social media and wished the singer a speedy recovery. The Detriot rapper tweeted saying:

Marshall Mathers @Eminem 🏼 Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡 Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡🙏🏼

Westside Gunn also wished recovery for Boldy James recovery, noting:

“I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers. He’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever.” - via Twitter

The Alchemist said Boldy James would come 10 times stronger. In a tweet, he wrote:

“My brother is gonna come back 10 times stronger. Everyone wish The Jack God @boldyjames a speedy recovery.”

More about the artist

Boldy James rose to popularity after he was featured in two tracks on Cool Kids and Don Cannon's 2009 mixtape, titled Merry Christmas. Before dropping his debut album titled My 1st Chemistry Set in 2013, Boldly James released a set of mixtapes including Trappers Alley Pros and Cons in 2011 and Consignment in 2012.

James released four albums in 2022 including Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave and Be That as It May with Cuns.

James is also said to have released a project with unreleased production from the late J Dilla, reportedly titled Drug Dilla. In an interview with D-Stroy, the artist noted:

“A lot of people owe their success, you know, not owe their success, but he alley-ooped a lot of people’s success. The list goes on, I’m not about to start name-dropping, but if you don’t know who this guy is, you need to do your history. J Dilla, Detroit, stand up.”

He also released his fourth EP, titled ADU, on January 16. The album is a physical-only drop and will be released on vinyl, CD and cassettes, and features six tracks.

