Kat Graham net worth: Fortune explored as Vampire Diaries star splits from husband, Darren Genet

Kat Graham and Darren Genet have recently separated after being engaged for a year. Graham portrayed Bonnie Bennett in the supernatural teen drama series, The Vampire Diaries and was praised for her performance. She has earned a lot from her acting career, and her net worth is $3 million.

Graham announced her separation from Genet through a tweet on July 12, 2023.

Kat Graham @KatGraham Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life. Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life. ❤️

Graham also shared the news on her Instagram Story. The duo got engaged in 2022. However, detailed information about the proposal was not disclosed at the time.

Kat Graham has earned a lot of wealth from her acting career

Kat Graham has portrayed different roles over the years. This has helped her accumulate wealth, and CelebrityNetWorth reports her net worth as $3 million.

Graham made her acting debut at a very young age and was featured in several brand commercials. She then pursued her career as a background dancer and appeared in the music videos of artists like Usher, John Legend, B2K, Christina Milian, and more.

She made her film debut in 1988 with The Parent Trap. She then appeared in films like Johnson Family Vacation, Honey 2, Addicted, Muse, and more. Her television debut happened in 2002 in an episode of the comedy series Lizzie McGuire. Kat played minor roles in TV shows like Strong Medicine, Like Family, Grounded for Life, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Greek, and others.

Kat Graham has also pursued her career as a musician. She has released four albums between 2015 and 2022. Her performances have given her various accolades at the Teen Choice Awards.

Kat Graham and Darren Genet got engaged in 2022

Kat Graham and Darren Genet first met on set in 2017 and started dating. The duo did not reveal much about their relationship but made a few public appearances occasionally. They were spotted together on the red carpet of the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The pair even posted a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations in December 2021. The post's caption read:

"Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness."

While Graham's representative confirmed the news of her engagement to Genet in 2022, a source stated that Genet proposed to her during a vacation in Mexico for his birthday.

Genet has also worked as a cinematographer in TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. He and Graham have owned a production company called Instinctive Entertainment.

