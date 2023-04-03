Who is Daira Eamon? All about Lily Rose' wedding as couple make red carpet debut at CMT Awards 2023

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Williamson made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards 2023, at the Austin, Texas-based Moody Center. Rose is set to perform at the award ceremony on the Ram Trucks Side Stage. In an interview with People, the singer mentioned that this will mark her first-ever TV performance, which she is "really excited" about.

She also shed light on her relationship with Daira and mentioned that they have been together for some time and are enjoying their honeymoon in Austin.

celebs @celebfashionnnn Daira Eamon and Lily Rose attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas Daira Eamon and Lily Rose attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas https://t.co/kBNneQrN4L

Addressing their wedding, which took place on March 25, 2023, Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Williamson mentioned that a mutual friend, Sydney Stroup, officiated their ceremony.

Williamson said:

"We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold. She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

Lily Rose's partner Daira Eamon is a marketing and sales specialist

Daira Williamson has been involved in the world of marketing for a long time (Image via daira.williamson/Instagram)

Daira Eamon Williamson is a marketing and sales specialist from Nashville. She studied marketing and pursued her graduation from the University of Montana. She then acquired her Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

She was previously employed as an assistant store manager and worked as a visual merchandising manager. She was an operations manager from 2020 to 2021 and then joined as a marketing specialist.

In her LinkedIn bio, Williamson describes herself as a hyper-organized, self-motivated, and detail-oriented professional who can use her skills to achieve operational excellence in everyday initiatives.

Daira is also active on Instagram, with more than 6,000 followers and 89 posts. The majority of her posts feature happy moments with Lily Rose.

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Williamson have been romantically linked since 2018

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Williamson have been in a relationship since 2018 and got engaged in 2021. Lily proposed to Daira while walking through Germantown on their way to their favorite restaurant, Mother's Ruin. The duo shared their first flat in the same locality in 2021 and told People:

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here. [The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

They tied the knot on March 25, 2023, and exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers. The reception started with a welcome speech by Rose's father, Neil "Hondo" Williamson. Rose then had her first dance to Marc Scibilia's Dancing in the Dark and Eamon did to Eliott's cover of Dancing Queen.

Speaking to People, Lily Rose said that her relationship has been an inspiration for her music and that she has a smile on her face when she writes about being happy and falling in love. She added:

"Whether it's the moment writing about the night that I met Daira, or just where we're at in our relationship right now."

Rose gained recognition for her 2020 single Villain, which was later re-released by Big Loud/Republic Records and grabbed the top spot in various charts.

Poll : 0 votes