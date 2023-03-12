Bret Michaels daughters: All about his children as Poison frontman celebrates Jorja's graduation

Singer Bret Michaels' daughter Jorja, 18, recently finished high school. Michaels took to Instagram to express his joy at the occasion. In the post shared, which featured Jorja in her graduation ceremony outfit, Michaels wrote,

"Jorja, I'm so proud of you on your graduation. You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit. I know you're excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!! Love Mom, Raine, and Dad & dogs!"

This is not the first time Poison's frontman has publicly praised the 18-year-old. He recently posted a selfie with Jorja to commemorate her last day of school. In the caption, Michaels congratulated her on the last day of school.

Bret Michaels and his personal life

Bret Michaels has gained recognition for his on-and-off relationship with Kristi Lynn Gibson since the 1990s. The couple was together for about 16 years before splitting up in 2012.

Despite their personal obstacles, the pair became the parents of two daughters, Raine Elizabeth Michaels and Jorja Bleu Michaels. Raine, who was born in 2000, is a well-known model who has appeared on the covers of various magazines, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Jorja was born in 2005 and recently graduated from high school.

Bret with his daughters (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Kristi is a well-known actress who has appeared in various films and TV shows. She made her acting debut with A Letter From Death Row in 1998. She has also appeared in The Untold Story and Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It.

Kristi and Bret have been romantically linked since the 1990s, and the latter proposed to her in December 2010 during the finale of Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It. Despite getting engaged, their relationship did not last long for unknown reasons. The duo remain best friends and have continued to co-parent their two daughters.

Bret already has a long relationship history and has been in relationships with some popular faces such as Ambre Lake, Jes Rickleff, and Tara Parker. He is currently single and has continued to remain committed to his music career.

Bret Michaels is known for his hit albums and singles

Bret released his first album, Songs of Life, in April 2003 followed by Freedom of Sound in January 2005. He then released two more albums, Custom Built and Jammin' with Friends, in 2010 and 2013.

He has also released a compilation of albums like Show Me Your Hits, Ballads, Blues & Stories, Rock My World, and True Grit alongside two EPs, Country Demos and Bret Michaels: Acoustic Sessions, in 2000 and 2008.

Michaels has also appeared in several TV shows like Saturday Night Live, The Celebrity Apprentice, Full Throttle Saloon, The Masked Singer, Guy's Grocery Games, and more.

Poll : 0 votes