Chris Rock daughters: Age and all we know about his children as comedian jokes about getting one kicked out of a school

During Chris Rock's recent appearance on Netflix's comedy special Selective Outrage, he spoke about an incident that happened with his daughter Lola. The incident took place when Lola was a senior in high school.

Rock said that Lola's school had organized a trip to Portugal where she and her friends went out to get drunk and were caught. Speaking about the incident, the comedian said:

“Of course they for busted. Rich white schools, they don’t play that sh*t.”

Rock said that these kinds of schools mostly have “rich white parents” who also have lawyers and this assures that their children are not thrown out of the school. He mentioned that when his daughter was caught, he wasn't planning on hiring a lawyer since he was angry at the incident. However, Lola's mother advised him to get a lawyer and file a lawsuit against the school.

As he joked about the same, the comedian said he began arguing with his ex-wife about the lawsuit, but remembered the last time he argued with her about a lawyer. He noted that when that happened, he lost his house. Rock said:

“So I come home from work and I see Lola outside just laughing with like there of her little white girlfriends.”

Lola told her father that the whole issue wasn't a big problem and that she would be in school in no time. However, Rock wanted his daughter to learn a lesson and asked the school's dean to kick her out of the school.

Lola was eventually kicked out of school along with all the other students who went out with her during the trip. However, he added that the school kicked his daughter out before the rest of the girls.

Chris Rock has two daughters with his ex-wife Malaak

Chris Rock shares two daughters with Malaak Compton-Rock (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Rock has gained recognition all these years for his flawless work as a comedian. He is the father of two daughters who he shares with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock. Chris and Malaak tied the knot in November 1996 and got separated in August 2016.

Chris Rock’s first daughter Lola Simone Rock was born on June 28, 2002, and she is now 20. She and her father got similar Basquiat tattoos at the same time when Lola was 18.

Chris spoke about his daughter on Live With Kelly & Ryan and said:

“It’s crazy! Lola’s out the house. Lola goes to school in Paris. She’s studying to be a documentary filmmaker, which means I’m going to be lending her lots of money.”

He even spoke about his second daughter, Zahra Savannah Rock, in the same episode. Zahra, who was born on May 22, 2004, is currently 18.

Chris Rock mentioned that he spoke to Zahra about a holiday she would get after joining college and when he was there. He added:

“I’ll be here Thanksgiving, but Christmas? I could be anywhere. You’re going to knock on the door, it’s going to be a new family. Like when Dan Aykroyd came back to his house in Trading Places. Like, who are you?”

Chris Rock is well-known for his appearances in various comedy specials and has featured in films like Head of State, Death at a Funeral, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and more.

