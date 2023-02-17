How much does Ryan Seacrest make on Kelly and Ryan? Net worth and salary explored

Ryan Seacrest will soon depart as the co-host of the show Live With Kelly and Ryan, with Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, joining as his replacement. The show will be renamed Live With Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest revealed the news in the show's latest episode. He mentioned that he enjoyed working with Kelly all these years and is happy that his dream has been accomplished. He described Kelly as a partner, friend, and confidante, adding that he would miss the moments when they collaborated. Ryan continued:

"I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Following the announcement, Ripa recalled the moments she spent with Seacrest and that she will always miss him. Ripa also described Seacrest's love of entertainment as "one-of-a-kind."

Meanwhile, executive producer Michael Gelman said that he expects Ryan, who made his debut as a co-host in 2016, to return sometime in the future.

According to Forbes, Seacrest has earned around $10 million from his appearances on the show.

Ryan Seacrest has earned around $450 million from his career as a television personality

Ryan Seacrest has accumulated a lot of wealth from his appearances on television (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest has featured on several TV shows and has also appeared in a few films over the years. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 48-year-old's net worth is estimated to be approximately $450 million.

Seacrest has been hosting American Idol since 2002, which has helped him become a familiar face among the public. While his contract was nearing its end, he extended his deal in 2009. Reportedly, the deal was worth a whopping $45 million.

When he was chosen as the host of American Idol reboot on ABC, the price of his deal was reported to be around $10 million. His salary was reportedly around $74 million from 2017 to 2018 and it later decreased to $72 million.

Ryan purchased a house from Ellen DeGeneres for $36.5 million in 2011 and bought another one near the same house for $2 million. The house features nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, two guest houses, a separate three-bedroom house, and some beautiful gardens.

Ryan Seacrest later sold the house for $85 million in 2020 and it was sold for $51 million in November last year. He reportedly rented a townhouse in Manhattan in 2017 and paid $75,000 for it every month.

Seacrest has been a host of various other shows like Radio Music Awards, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, American Top 40, The NBC Saturday Night Movie, Ultimate Revenge, American Idol Rewind, The Million Second Quiz, Knock Knock Live, and more.

He has been featured in a few films like Knocked Up, Get Smart, Shrek Forever After, New Year's Eve, and The Stand In.

Poll : 0 votes