Raquel Welch net worth: Fortune explored as iconic star dies aged 82

Well-known actress Raquel Welch, whose net worth was estimated to be around $40 million, passed away on February 15 at the age of 82. Welch died from complications caused by a short illness, according to her family.

Several well-known personalities paid tribute to her on social media. Well-known actress Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to post a picture of Welch. In the caption, she wrote:

"So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home."

Actress Melissa Joan Hart also expressed her grief on Instagram by recounting her experience while working with Welch on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The post continued:

“From her Hall of Gratuitous Praise, to her bonbons, we had a lot of fun that week on the show and I was given an inside peek at the life of a glamorous icon. Rest well Aunty!”

Raquel Welch earned a lot from her successful career as an actress

Over the course of her career in Hollywood, Raquel Welch gained recognition for her flawless performances in films and TV shows. This helped her accumulate a lot of wealth and establish herself as a familiar face in the entertainment industry.

She purchased a house in Beverly Hills, California in 1997 for $2 million, and following the purchase, she made a few changes inside the house. She then sold the house for $4.5 million to reality television surgeon Dr. Robert Rey in 2005.

In 2001, she brought another mansion in Beverly Hills. The price for the same was estimated to be around $4 to $5 million.

Welch also authored a book, titled The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program, which featured a health yoga fitness program alongside her opinion on healthy life and nutrition.

She later launched a lineup of wigs called HAIRuWEAR, and a jewelry and skincare line. She was chosen to represent the MAC Cosmetics Beauty Icon series in 2007.

Raquel Welch made her film debut with a few projects where she portrayed uncredited roles until she gained recognition for her performance as Cora Peterson in the 1966 science fiction adventure film, Fantastic Voyage. Directed by Richard Fleischer, the film was loved by critics despite being criticized for various reasons.

She started her career on television with the ABC variety show, The Hollywood Palace. She continued to appear in various other shows like The Virginian, McHale’s Navy, Bewitched, Saturday Night Live, Mork & Mindy, Right to Die, Evening Shade, Central Park West, CSI: Miami, and more.

Welch was also featured in films like Fathom, Bedazzled, Bandolero!, The Beloved, The Three Musketeers, The Prince and the Pauper, Chairman of the Board, Legally Blonde, and more.

She is survived by her two children, Tahnee Welch and Damon Welch.

