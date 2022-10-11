How did Byron Allen make his money? Net worth and fortune explored as media mogul buys $100 million mansion

American businessman Byron Allen is currently trending online after purchasing an 11,000-square-foot Malibu mansion for $100 million.

Allen's newly purchased mansion has four bedrooms and two guest houses, as well as a home theatre, tennis court, gym, and yoga studio. The Pacific Ocean directly in front of the house makes it ideal for a stay.

Bawhealix ✭ @homie_straight Billionaire Mogul Byron Allen Closes Largest U.S. Home Sale Ever For African American



The whooping $100 million transaction makes it the richest deal in U.S. history for an African American . The previous record was held by Jay-Z and Beyonce, who spent $88 million for a mansion Billionaire Mogul Byron Allen Closes Largest U.S. Home Sale Ever For African AmericanThe whooping $100 million transaction makes it the richest deal in U.S. history for an African American . The previous record was held by Jay-Z and Beyonce, who spent $88 million for a mansion https://t.co/ILBgXGBnMC

The house's standard amenities include a fireplace, bathroom, custom walk-in closets, and a private terrace. If Byron does not want to walk to the beach, he has the option of taking the golf cart.

Byron purchased the property from the co-founders of Public Storage. His next-door neighbour, Jan Koum, is a WhatsApp co-founder. The property was listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Byron Allen’s net worth explored

Byron Allen is a well-known businessman, comedian, television producer, and philanthropist. He is the head of the entertainment company Entertainment Studios.

Byron Allen accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry and as a businessman (Image via Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 61-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $800 million. Allen's work in the entertainment industry and business ventures has been his primary source of income.

Allen's company announced in 2018 that it would acquire The Weather Channel for $300 million, excluding online assets such as Weather.com and apps that had already been sold to IBM. In 2020, Allen finalised a $300 million deal with USA Television to acquire 11 broadcast television stations.

In 2020, Byron Allen partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group to purchase 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney/Fox for $10.6 billion. He also paid $165 million for Bayou City Broadcasting, which owns four radio stations. He then invested $500 million in network affiliates in 2020 and planned to spend around $10 billion on acquisitions over the next few years.

Allen's company also paid $11 million for the Black News Channel television network in July of this year.

Houses owned by Byron Allen

In 2018, Byron Allen paid 422.8 million for an oceanfront estate on Maui. The estate has 7,300 square feet of living space and five bedrooms, an elevator, a 500-bottle wine cellar, an open-air spa, a swimming pool, a three-car garage, and 1,700 square feet of lanais.

Allen then purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $20 million in 2019. It has 11,266 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, and is built on more than one-third of an acre of land. The same year, he paid $26.75 million for a 3,000-square-foot apartment at 220 Central Park South.

He also paid $27 million for a mansion in Aspen, Colorado, in 2020. The 9,000-square-foot mansion, which was previously owned by a Mexican businesswoman, was originally listed for $35 million and features a view of the surrounding mountains, an outdoor pool, glass walls, and a second-story terrace.

Poll : 0 votes