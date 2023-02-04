Who is Carley Shimkus' husband? All about Peter Buchignani as Fox News host welcomes baby boy

Fox News host Carley Shimkus recently welcomed a child with her husband Peter Buchignani.

Shimkus disclosed the news on Instagram with a video from Shot of the Morning. The caption to the post read:

“Welcome to the world sweet Brock. You have unlocked a place in our hearts we didn’t even know we had. Your dad and I love you so much! Thank you @foxandfriends for the standing o! It may take me a little longer than Monday to get back. But i’ll be seeing everyone soon.”

The anchors of the show, Todd Prio and Ashley Strohmier, also expressed their excitement as they revealed the news in the video. Prio mentioned that the entire family of Fox and Friends will be responsible for raising Carley’s child.

Strohmier disclosed the name of the baby as Brock Edward, adding that he weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce when he was born.

In August 2022, during her appearance on Fox & Friends First, Shimkus revealed that she was pregnant:

“I’m gonna be a mom! I’m so excited about this. I’m so excited to see my husband, Pete, with the baby. He’s gonna be the best dad!...A lot of changes, but all good ones.”

Peter Buchignani is a graduate of Princeton University

Born on September 21, 1986, Peter Buchignani has two siblings and since 2015, has been living and working in Chicago. His LinkedIn and Facebook profile states that he has resided in Illinois for most of his life.

He pursued his graduation from Princeton University and acquired a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He used to play football and was honored twice with All-Ivy. He also played defensive end and tight end when he was at the University and played basketball in high school.

He decided to build his career in the world of business and initially joined Barclays Capital as a sales analyst. He was employed there from 2009 to 2011, after which he joined Deutsche Bank.

In 2015, Peter moved to Amherst Pierpoint Securities in securitized product sales in the business development department and is currently employed there. He is a big fan of the Michigan Wolverines.

Carley Shimkus and Peter Buchignani exchanged vows in 2015 (Image via carleyshimkus/Instagram)

Carley Shimkus and Peter Buchignani first met back at the former’s birthday party in 2011. Their friendship developed into a romantic relationship in 2013, and they tied the knot in 2015.

In brief, about Carley Shimkus

Shimkus is currently a co-host for Fox & Friends First on Fox News Channel. She was first a production assistant on Fox Business Network and later became an associate producer. She is mostly known for her appearances on Fox & Friends First, where she has been reporting on everything that is trending around the world.

Carley Shimkus was previously a reporter on Fox News Headlines 24/7 and a substitute anchor on FNC and a co-host on Fox Nation. She has been the co-host of other shows like Countdown to All-American New Year.

