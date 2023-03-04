Tom Sizemore children: All about his wife and family as Saving Private Ryan star dies aged 61

Tom Sizemore passed away on March 3 at the age of 61. According to his representative Charles Lago, he was hospitalized at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center since February 19 after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore was in a coma for a long time, and his manager Charles Lago revealed that in a meeting with his family members, doctors suggested the option of end of life as there was no hope for his recovery.

Popular activist, author, and speaker Tim Ryan expressed his grief by sharing a picture on Facebook featuring Sizemore and his wife Jennifer Gimenez. He wrote that he is grateful to be Sizemore's best friend for the last four years:

In a statement, Tom's brother Paul Sizemore paid tribute by describing him as a "larger-than-life" personality who influenced him more than anyone he knew. He added:

"He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always."

Tom Sizemore was a father of two children

Tom Sizemore shared two kids with Janelle McIntire (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Tom Sizemore was well-known for his work in films and television. He was the father of two children, whom he shared with Janelle McIntire.

Before Janelle, Tom was married to actress Maeve Quinlan from 1996 to 1999. The marriage ended because of Tom's addiction to drugs. Tom and Janelle dated from 2003 to 2006 and their sons, Jagger Sizemore and Jayden Sizemore, were born in 2005.

Tom always preferred not to reveal much about his personal life, but the kids have accompanied him to several events in the past. The three have also been spotted posing together at a movie premiere.

However, the physical features of the kids are completely different from each other. One of them has brown wavy hair, whereas the other one has curly blonde hair. The one with the brown hair also wears glasses.

Tom Sizemore was well-known for his appearances in films and TV shows

Tom Sizemore made his television debut in an episode of the ABC series, Gideon Oliver, in 1989. He made his film debut the same year with Lock Up, Rude Awakening, Penn & Teller Get Killed, and Born on the Fourth of July.

He played important roles in various other TV shows like China Beach, Against the Law, Justice League, Robbery Homicide Division, Dr. Vegas, CSI: Miami, Perception, and more. He was also featured in several films that included Blue Steel, Point Break, Passenger 57, Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan, The Assault, Speed Kills, and others.

Poll : 0 votes