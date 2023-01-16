What did Ally Lotti do? Juice WRLD's ex arrested on illicit drugs and theft charge

Popular social media star Ally Lotti, aka Alicia L. Leon, was arrested on January 14, on accusations of drug possession and theft. Her boyfriend, Carter Jamison, was also arrested with her on similar charges.

Lotti was released the same day on a $2,525 bond, while Jamison was released without bond. The charges against Lotti included possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

The news was confirmed based on a record of jail inmates from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Ally Lotti, a well-known Instagram personality, dated rapper Juice WRLD

Ally Lotti was born on May 28, 1993, in Alabama, USA. The popular social media influencer is currently 29 years old.

Her mother is Puerto Rican and her father is black. Detailed information about her educational background is not known, except that she attended the University of Alabama.

Lotti became a famous model with the help of her social media accounts. She has previously promoted a few designs by Fashionova and has around 1.5 million followers on Instagram, alongside 238,000 followers on Twitter.

Lotti also runs a YouTube channel with around 32,900 subscribers, but has only one video so far. Her net worth is estimated to be around $366,000.

She was in a relationship with the late rapper Juice Wrld from 2018 till his death. Wrld was featured in most of her social media posts, and the latter also frequently mentioned her in his songs.

Ally Lotti's ex, Juice WRLD, passed away from accidental overdose

Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti were in a relationship since 2018 (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The duo were on a private plane in December 2019, where Wrld suffered a seizure when the flight landed at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. He was immediately transported to a hospital but was later declared dead. A few days before Wrld’s death, Lotti shared a birthday tribute to him on Twitter and wrote,

“Before this day ends, I just wanna say happy birthday to my favorite person. You deserve so much. I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished this past year. There is not a soul that could match your energy. I love you, endlessly.”

Lotti shared a video in November 2022, in which she said that the public had misconceptions about the circumstances leading to Wrld’s death. She said at the time,

“Y’all mad ‘cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh blah blah blah, you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong! Literally you’re so wrong so s**k a d**k. Okay? Such a d**k.”

Ally Lotti continued and said that she has been mourning Wrld’s death and asked everyone else to do the same. Wrld’s cousin Millz also targeted Lotti and Wrld’s record label by sharing some messages and charging them with creating issues between Wrld and his friends.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Wrld died from an accidental drug overdose due to oxycodone and codeine toxicity. Juice was 21 years old at the time of his death, and was well-known for his albums like Goodbye & Good Riddance, Death Race for Love, Legends Never Die, and Fighting Demons.

Poll : 0 votes