How old is Ally Lotti? Juice WRLD's girlfriend slammed for claiming rapper didn't die from an overdose in bizarre clip

Instagram model and influencer Alicia L. Leon, aka Ally Lotti, has gone viral for claiming to know more about the death of Juice WRLD.

Rapper Juice WRLD died in 2019 from an opioid overdose and Lotti was his girlfriend at the time. Since his death, she has continued to post images of the two of them together. Last year, HBO released a documentary detailing his life and death, in which the model made an appearance.

However, she recently revealed that there was more to the story of his death. In an Instagram live session, she spoke about how she wants to share information, but no one wants to believe her. Recordings of the moment have gone viral on Twitter.

Earlier in June, Lotti alleged that something happened the day before Juice's death and that she is yet to speak about it because she wanted to make sure that she's "safe." She said that she had been silent for over a year and that it was time to share the truth.

Ally Lotti suggests foul play in Juice WRLD's death

The 29-year-old influencer rose to fame after her relationship with rapper Juice WRLD (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) went public. After staying silent for a long time, Ally Lotti revealed to her followers via Instagram live that the Lucid Dreams rapper did not die from an overdose. Lotti instead suggested foul play.

In the video, she mentions that everyone who claims that he died from a drug overdose is lying, and that she knows much more about the matter.

Netizens immediately took to Twitter to criticize her behavior and stated that she is disrespecting their beloved rapper and embarrassing herself.

Aurah @Aurahwtw every juice fan after that ally lotti live every juice fan after that ally lotti live https://t.co/dhxcVyX1cW

p 🕸️ @weloveyoupluto Asian Doll and Ally Lotti competing for worst gf to their deceased boyfriends Asian Doll and Ally Lotti competing for worst gf to their deceased boyfriends

𝗩 @VinityETH ally lotti ranting on twitter about how she couldn’t do anything to help Juice is the funniest most narcissistic thing i’ve ever heard. i bet i could find 10-15+ videos of her breaking up pills or getting shit for him. she was the plug too. All Girls Are The Same. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ally lotti ranting on twitter about how she couldn’t do anything to help Juice is the funniest most narcissistic thing i’ve ever heard. i bet i could find 10-15+ videos of her breaking up pills or getting shit for him. she was the plug too. All Girls Are The Same. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Akula Son 2.0 @sonofakula Ally Lotti could've been a perfect advocate for going against drug abuse but she's done nothing since Juice died. She's probably still a drug user just like in the documentary too. Ally Lotti could've been a perfect advocate for going against drug abuse but she's done nothing since Juice died. She's probably still a drug user just like in the documentary too.

Cub needs Dark Tints @250Horses Let's all agree Ally Lotti is not sane Let's all agree Ally Lotti is not sane

More on what Ally Lotti said about her boyfriend's death

Following the death of the 21-year-old rapper, his girlfriend, Lotti, claimed to have been off the radar as she was trying to protect herself, although she did not say from what.

She further claimed to have more knowledge about the events that transpired the day before and on the day of his death. A video showing her saying all this has since been deleted, but it is reported that she said:

“I took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen if people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed and the day that Jarad passed. Which I cannot speak upon at this moment but I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe.”

Ally Lotti seen alongside Juice WRLD as he performs (image via Getty)

Ally Lotti even mentioned that she would "take the matter to court" but did not elaborate on that. She claimed that the record label representing Juice WRLD, Grade A Productions, co-owned by Lil Bibby, had something to do with his death.

However, according to The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of his death was an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Poll : 0 votes